WASHINGTON — Former NFL Saints star and ALS advocate Steve Gleason will receive the Congressional Gold Medal during a formal ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 15.

Gleason was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — also known as ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease — in 2011. Since then, he's become a leading advocate for people living with the paralyzing neuromuscular disease.

He will be the first NFL player to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, which is the highest civilian honor awarded by Congress. Previous honorees include Thomas Edison, Mother Teresa, Rosa Parks and Jackie Robinson.

"The list of past winners is filled with enlightened and powerful giants of humanity," Gleason wrote in his statement when the honor was announced. "It's ridiculously overwhelming."

Gleason said he'd accept the Congressional Gold Medal "for all the families who have been diagnosed with ALS, as well as anyone struggling to overcome life's inevitable adversities."

President Donald Trump signed the bill last year, after it received overwhelming bipartisan support in the House and Senate.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who spearheaded efforts to recognize Gleason's ALS advocacy, unveiled sketches of the design that Gleason worked with the Congressional Gold Medal Committee to create for the medal.

One side shows the image of Gleason. The other side features a forest-lined stream with a mountain in the background in honor of Gleason's native state of Washington and the words “Keep Exploring.”

"Steve Gleason has shown tremendous courage and resolve in the face of ALS. He has remained positive in the face of extreme adversity, inspiring all who hear his story. Steve deserves this medal, and I look forward to his presentation ceremony,” Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, said Friday.