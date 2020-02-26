WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday to make lynching a federal hate crime, a move both Democrats and Republicans called historic.

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, called the legislation "long overdue."

"But it is never too late to do the right thing and address these gruesome, racially motivated acts of terror that have plagued our nation’s history," he said.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Illinois, is the lead sponsor of the bill, which now heads to the U.S. Senate, where similar legislation received unanimous support last year. Rush has said he's been told that the legislation will be fast-tracked and sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.

If that happens, it will signal a significant shift for Congress, which has rejected anti-lynching legislation 200 times between 1882 and 1986.

There were more than 4,300 racial terror lynchings in the United States between 1877 and 1950 – most of them in the South, according to an analysis from the non-partisan Equal Justice Initiative. Of those, 548 took place in Louisiana, making it one of most active lynching states in America, behind only Mississippi and Georgia.

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, the lone Democrat in the Louisiana delegation, is the only Louisiana member whose name appears as a cosponsor of the legislation. Richmond, who has been traveling for former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign, did not vote when it came up on the floor Wednesday. U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Benton, also did not vote. A Johnson spokesman said he had a family emergency and was unable to vote but he supports the bill.

All voting members of the Louisiana delegation voted for it.

U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, said he wanted to be a cosponsor but couldn't because of a procedural issue blocking him and other Republicans.

He said he hopes that the chamber's Democratic leaders will agree to a resolution to allow more cosponsors to make it a fully bipartisan bill.

"I haven't seen anybody who is against the bill," Scalise said. "They shouldn't make it partisan."

The four members voted against it were Reps. Justin Amash, I-Michigan; Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky; Louie Gohmert, R-Texas; and Ted Yoho, R-Florida.

The bill seeks to include lynching under federal hate crimes legislation, allowing it to be prosecuted on the federal level instead of the state level. It is named for Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American who was brutally murdered in Mississippi in 1955. An all-white Mississippi jury acquitted two men in Till's death who later admitted that they had killed him.

Till's death was one of the examples that supporters of the bill pointed to in the need for an opportunity for federal officials to intervene in hate crimes cases, rather than leaving it to states that have an uneven track record on race issues.

"The importance of this bill cannot be overstated. From Charlottesville to El Paso, we are still being confronted with the same violent racism and hatred that took the life of Emmett and so many others," Rush said, referencing a white supremacist rally and a mass shooting authorities have said was racially-motivated. "The passage of this bill will send a strong and clear message to the nation that we will not tolerate this bigotry."

How House members from Louisiana voted on the Emmett Till Antilynching Act

For: U.S. Reps. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto; Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge; Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre; and Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson.

Did not vote: U.S. Reps. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, and Mike Johnson, R-Benton.