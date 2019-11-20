WASHINGTON — Gov. John Bel Edwards, and his position against abortion, became a topic of discussion late during the democratic presidential debate on Wednesday.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow asked candidates whether there is room in the party for an anti-abortion Democrat, citing Edwards' narrow win for reelection this weekend.

Edwards, who has signed multiple restrictive anti-abortion laws including a much-debated fetal "heartbeat" bill this year, is the only Democratic governor in the Deep South.

The candidates on the stage in Atlanta at the debate hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post, largely avoided directly discussing Edwards.

“Protecting the right of a woman to be able to make decisions about her own body is fundamentally what we do and what we stand for as a Democratic Party,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts.

Pressed further, She continued to avoided criticizing Edwards directly.

“I’m not here to drive anyone out of this party. I’m not here to build fences," she said, adding “I believe that abortion rights are human rights.”

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, similarly avoided addressing Edwards directly and said men in the country should stand up for the women and abortion rights.

Edwards, who was first elected in 2015 and won a second term with 51% of the vote on Saturday, is a devout Catholic and has been open about his anti-abortion position.

During one of his first campaign ads of the 2016 cycle, Edwards ran an ad featuring his daughter Samantha and opening up about how he and wife at 20 weeks pregnant were doctors urged to get an abortion because she would be born with spina bifida. The Edwards refused. Their daughter got married and had a celebration at the Governor's Mansion his first term in office and is now a school counselor.

