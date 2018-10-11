Gov. John Bel Edwards will be traveling to Israel later this month as part of an economic development mission with a focus both on cybersecurity and business opportunities for Louisiana companies.

Edwards, a Democrat who took office in January 2016, will leave Louisiana on Oct. 26 and return on Nov. 2. The trip schedule includes a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government leaders in Jerusalem on Oct. 28, as well as meetings in Tel Aviv with businesses.

The 24-person delegation traveling with the governor will include business leaders, higher education officials from multiple Louisiana universities and the state's cybersecurity experts, among others.

+2 Gov. John Bel Edwards bans state contracts with businesses that support Israel boycott Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued an executive order barring state agencies from doing business with any company that takes part in a…

“It’s a great opportunity for Louisiana when we get such a high-level invitation to visit a key ally and meet with national officials and corporate executives to explore trade and partnership prospects,” Edwards said in a statement. “I am looking forward to building a framework for Louisiana to connect with Israel in oil and gas exploration and cybersecurity, as well as other fields, and I want to make it possible for Louisiana companies and organizations to follow up on the inroads we make with this trade mission. We are looking to establish relationships with the Israeli government and its private sector, and we will build on those relationships as we expand the markets for the goods and services that our Louisiana companies provide to the world.”

Edwards currently serves as co-chairman of the National Governors Association’s Resource Center for State Cybersecurity with Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder. The NGA’s national cybersecurity conference will be held in Shreveport-Bossier City in May 2019, Edwards announced Thursday.

Jeff McLeod, director of the NGA’s Homeland Security & Public Safety division, will join Edwards on the trip to Israel.

Israel has become a key player in the global cybersecurity industry, which Edwards has made a focal point of his administration through the creation of a cybersecurity commission and proclamation of I-20 as a "technology corridor."