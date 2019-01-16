Hundreds of Republicans will be flocking to the New Orleans area this weekend for for what’s being billed as one of the biggest GOP events leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

The 2019 Southern Republican Leadership Conference — dubbed the "Kickoff to 2020" — will take place at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner Friday and Saturday.

The event, which was last held in Louisiana in 2014, will feature the state’s top Republicans, as well as known figures on the national scene.

President Donald Trump already has announced plans to seek re-election next year, so the SLRC event is unlikely to be the bustling scene of presidential posturing of some years past, but it comes just months before Louisiana’s high-profile statewide and legislative races and amid the Louisiana GOP efforts to unseat Gov. John Bel Edwards, the nation’s only Democratic governor in the Deep South.

Two Republicans so far – U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone – have already entered the race, and more could.

Trump, who earlier this week attended the American Farm Bureau convention in New Orleans, held two large-scale rallies in the state — one in Baton Rouge and one in New Orleans — in the run up to the 2016 election and has returned multiple times since defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton. The GOP event comes as the nation continues its longest-ever federal government shutdown, and with no end in sight.

More than 2,000 people attended the 2015 conference in Oklahoma City, which served as a kickoff to the GOP presidential primary battle. Organizers say that this year’s event is on track to have 300 attendees Friday and 1,000 on Saturday. Tickets are still being sold online and at the door.

Among those slated to speak at the event:

Americans for Tax Reform president Grover Norquist, Family Research Council president Tony Perkins, Heritage Foundation economist Stephen Moore, Republican National Committee co-chair Bob Paduchik and former Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, as well as several pundits popularized by the Trump movement, including Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and viral Trump supporters Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, popularly known as "Diamond and Silk."

On the Louisiana level, most of the state’s congressional delegation and statewide Republican officials will take part, including LaGOP chair Louis Gurvich; Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser; Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin; Treasurer John Schroder; Ag Commissioner Mike Strain; U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy; U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise; U.S. Reps. Ralph Abraham, Mike Johnson, Garret Graves and Clay Higgins; Public Service Commissioner Craig Green; State House Speaker Taylor Barras; and several other officeholders and public figures.

Officials from other states that will be speaking include Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.