Today in The Rundown: Gov. John Bel Edwards news; the latest on impeachment, Louisiana legislative session prep, Baton Rouge mayor's race and more news from Louisiana politics.
The Countdown…
Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 32
Days until the Louisiana Democratic presidential primary: 63
Days until the regular session must end: 116
Days until the Presidential election and Congressional/Senate primary: 275
Days until the Congressional/Senate runoff (if needed): 303
The News
SOTU: How the Louisiana delegation responded to Trump's State of the Union Speech:
ICYMI: Here's how much more Trump has raised in campaign contributions from Louisiana than all Democratic candidates. http://bit.ly/2GRE7yJ
Louisiana delegation: Louisiana's senators have received thousands of phone calls and emails from constituents voicing opinions on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. http://bit.ly/398iw1g
Death Row: Louisiana cleans its execution chamber at the state penitentiary daily, but it's been more than a decade since a condemned prisoner has laid on the chamber's black-padded gurney to die. http://bit.ly/2UsDBzd (via AP)
Senate: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy got a shout out for his paid family leave bill during the SOTU. Trump urged Congress to pass the bipartisan measure. http://bit.ly/2v10dfI
Fact check: Details about Trump's speech: http://bit.ly/2GZQzwo
LAGOP: Louisiana Republicans want for Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a former Republican presidential nominee, to be censured for going against Trump. http://bit.ly/31slbQw
Death penalty: What's the future of capital punishment a decade after Louisiana's last legal execution?: http://bit.ly/2GVfTUr
Cybersecurity: Gov. John Bel Edwards warns locals they are targets too: http://bit.ly/3birRVQ
Impeachment: Both of Louisiana's senators voted to acquit Trump. http://bit.ly/2vaJgzy
Health care: Five LSU students have the mumps, LSU has confirmed. http://bit.ly/3822m9v
Crawfish: The 2020 crawfish season is off to a strong start: http://bit.ly/2Ow9lj0
Coming up...
At the Capitol...
- Broadband High-Speed Internet Service Task Force meets today at 1:30 p.m. in Room A-B.
- Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meets Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.
Also...
- Orlando McMeans, chancellor-dean at the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, will be the guest speaker Monday at noon at the Press Club of Baton Rouge at the Belle of Baton Rouge. $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers.
Governor's schedule
- The National Governors' Association and Democratic Governors Association meetings are in Washington, D.C. this weekend. JBE is expected to attend some meetings and the dinner at the White House (typically followed by a gubernatorial press conference.)
Tweet beat
It's time to play... Where's Liz? #SOTU edition (📸 via AP) pic.twitter.com/RviHeEvoYl— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) February 5, 2020
I want to wish a very happy birthday to the woman who has blessed my life since we first met in 1979. Louisiana is lucky to have you, but only half as lucky as I am to have you as my wife. I give thanks every day that we get to do life together. I love you, @FirstLadyOfLA! #lagov pic.twitter.com/DUC4fwVcmS— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) February 5, 2020
Previous @JohnBelforLA spox heading up a C4 that will be on the opposite side of business groups on tort reform, which Republicans say will be their No. 1 priority this session. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/rfbggllFcf— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) February 5, 2020
A few of many great shots from #SOTU this evening with my guest, Sen. Page Cortez. 1) Rush receiving medal of freedom 2) LA trio w/ Dan Brouillette 3) w/ GOP Leader McCarthy pic.twitter.com/wQTvWmgIoc— Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) February 5, 2020
Just in case Speaker Pelosi is too torn up to hand out acquittal pens, I went ahead and picked some up for our exceptional #impeachment defense team. @Jim_Jordan @RepDLesko @RepRatcliffe @RepStefanik @RepMarkMeadows @RepLeeZeldin @RepDougCollins pic.twitter.com/dSybiT6l6d— Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) February 5, 2020
Sketch artist covering impeachment for the @nytimes, @Courtartist, captures The Advocate/Times-Pic’s @elizabethcrisp just before last night’s State of the Union address: https://t.co/nikSZqFVpG pic.twitter.com/u0XskQKj8z— Bryn Stole (@brynstole) February 5, 2020
So this happened last night while covering my first State of the Union! Me, @elizabethcrisp and @erinblogan in the Senate gallery just before the President is to give his SOTU address. Sketch by @Courtartist for the New York Times. pic.twitter.com/OoUUo06L4I— Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) February 5, 2020
We have our fair share of natural disasters in Louisiana, and because of our experience with destruction and devastation, our first responders are second to none. #lagov #lalege https://t.co/QnNTCWDelj— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) February 5, 2020
Full response here from @LouisianaGov, who says don't expect anything "earth-shattering" from him on criminal justice. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/EYz6zZ2Vus pic.twitter.com/KRSw940T56— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) February 5, 2020
