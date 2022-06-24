Virtually all abortions in Louisiana are banned after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday issued a historic order overturning the long-standing Roe v. Wade decision — sparking jubilation or anger among those who have battled for decades over the issue in the state's legislature, courts and streets.
In Lafayette, church bells pealed in celebration. In New Orleans came widespread calls to protest the ruling.
In Baton Rouge, Gov. John Bel Edwards praised the decision, but warned that being against abortion also “means providing the necessary resources and implementing policies that provide real options and not just lip service to the children, women, and families we are blessed to serve."
WHAT'S CHANGING: Click here to read an explainer of the basics of what's legal, what's not, and other basic facts
Edwards, a Democrat outspoken in his opposition to abortion, said it’s critical now for Louisiana to fund services "to support women, children, and families throughout their lives."
On the other side of the issue, abortion rights activists said Louisiana is undermining the progress women have made over decades and warned further attacks are likely.
“Louisiana politicians are getting ready to turn back the clock nearly 50 years on our fundamental rights, and force women and everyone who can become pregnant into a second-class status,” said ACLU of Louisiana Executive Director Alanah Odoms. “Make no mistake: These politicians won’t stop here. The same anti-abortion extremists seeking to control the bodies of pregnant people are coming for our right to access birth control and gender-affirming care, marry who we love, and vote.”
The high court’s action negates the landmark 1973 ruling that permitted abortions nationwide. Under Friday’s decision, each state chooses whether to allow abortions. Louisiana is one of 13 states that now bans abortion following the high court decision.
Most state legislators and governors in Louisiana, Republicans and Democrats alike, have sought for years to ban abortions but have run into the roadblock of Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to the procedure.
Friday’s ruling triggers a law passed by the Louisiana Legislature in 2006 that imposes an immediate prohibition in Louisiana on all abortions except those where giving birth would threaten the mother’s life.
Retired state senator Ben Nevers, the Bogalusa Democrat who sponsored the 2006 trigger law, was out picking blueberries with his wife when a reporter phoned with the news of the Supreme Court decision.
“As far as I’m concerned, abortion is illegal in Louisiana from this moment,” said Nevers, who also was Edwards' first chief of staff. “The trigger law goes into effect immediately.”
New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno wasn’t so sure.
“We believe there are open legal questions about the automatic-trigger provisions of Louisiana's anti-abortion laws, which, unlike virtually all other trigger states, do not contain any certification mechanism for determining whether the triggering event has occurred and when the bans take effect," she said. "Given that the Dobbs case has been remanded to the District Court for further proceedings and has not been reduced to a final judgment, we question whether the abortion ban is currently in effect.”
State Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican and staunch abortion opponent, vowed at a press conference Friday in Lafayette to enforce the state's laws against abortion.
“If there are any legal obstacles in the way to enforcing those laws, we will be taking the legal action immediately,” Landry said. “It takes time. We’re going to make sure we comb through and enforce the laws that are on the books based on this decision.”
Benjamin Clapper, whose New Orleans-based Louisiana Right to Life group is responsible for much of the anti-abortion legislation that became law over the past decades, said the efforts now should turn towards supporting women when they’re pregnant.
"We know our work is not done," he said from Atlanta, where he was attending a meeting of anti-abortion groups. "Through an abundance of public and private resources, Louisiana is ready to support women and children before and after birth.”
But such promises of support didn't ring true to many.
“Women are going to die,” said Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans. “This decision also signals what is to come — further attacks on women, the poor, Black people, the LGBTQ community, and others whose rights are already so thinly protected. …As a legislator, I am terrified at the open season our legislature will have on women, Black people, and the poor.”
As protesters prepared to take to the streets of New Orleans to rally against the Supreme Court decision, anti-abortion activists in the city said during a news conference that Friday was "a day of celebration." They wore buttons that said “life wins” and held signs reading, “I’m ready for an abortion-free Louisiana.”
In Lafayette, many churches rang their bells for five minutes starting at noon Friday to celebrate the Supreme Court’s decision.
The suggestion to ring church bells was made internally by Catholic pastors in the Lafayette diocese, which includes eight civil parishes, to allow people on their lunch hour to be "greeted by sounds of good cheer, hope and a call to thanksgiving,” one pastor said.
Brenda DesOrmeaux, who works for anti-abortion causes in Acadiana through her own DesOrmeaux Foundation, said she expects to see more pregnant women come to her office for help having and keeping their babies.
"We will help them with whatever their needs are: formula, diapers, clothes will all be free to her as a client,” she said.
In Baton Rouge, Bishop Michael Duca, head of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, said the ruling will "provide a renewed defense for the right to life of the unborn who have been defenseless for half a century."
"I thank all people of good will who have prayed and worked tirelessly to uphold the dignity of all human life, and I invite all to join me in prayer for peace and renewed commitment to healing those in need," he said.
The ruling will end abortion procedures at the three remaining abortion clinics in Louisiana – in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport.
Louisiana women wanting to terminate their pregnancies surgically will have to travel to a state where abortion remains legal, such as California or Illinois.
State law will now levy tough penalties on doctors or anyone else found guilty of performing an abortion. Women who terminate a pregnancy, however, will not face criminal charges under current law.
A law passed during the recently ended legislative session clarified language for the many anti-abortion bills that Louisiana lawmakers have enacted going back several decades. It also adds an exception to the abortion law in cases where the baby would be physically unable to live outside of the womb.
Edwards expressed misgivings about the bill because it would not allow abortions in cases where the child was conceived through rape or incest - although he has previously signed bills that likewise contained no such exception.
Edwards also signed into law a bill that sets the criminal penalties for those caught distributing abortion pills.
The bill is important for anti-abortion forces because more and more women in recent years have been taking the two-pill regimen to induce an abortion rather than having the procedure done at a medical clinic. With the bill, the anti-abortion forces want to make the punishment so severe that distributors will fear sending pills to Louisiana.
Just how Louisiana will enforce the actions of vendors from other states or countries is still a bit up in the air.
The Louisiana Department of Health wrote each of the three out-patient abortion providers that they could no longer perform abortions.
Staff writers Will Sentell, Matt Sledge, Ken Stickney and Kelly Kissel contributed to this report.