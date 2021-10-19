Louisiana residents at odds with their insurers over Hurricane Ida damage claims may now be able to resolve their disagreements through a voluntary mediation program set up by the state's Department of Insurance.
The program, which began this week, is designed to mediate disputes concerning residential property insurance claims of up to $50,000.
Both insurer and policyholder must agree to enter the mediation. The 90-minute hearing will take place in either Baton Rouge or New Orleans and will cost a flat fee of $600, a rate negotiated by the state.
To participate, insurers must contact one of two participating mediation firms: Mediation & Arbitration Professional Systems (MAPS) in Metairie or Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions in Baton Rouge.
"The very complex language that comes with any insurance policy is bewildering, in many cases, to lay people," Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Tuesday.
"A mediator in a relaxed conference room, rather than a court room atmosphere, with give-and-take discussion and questioning back and forth, can sometimes make the situation more understandable and resolve disputes," Donelon added.
For example, if an insurer settles a claim with a policyholder, but it's later discovered that mold started spreading, a mediator can help determine whether the insurer is liable for that clean-up.
"A lot of the angst that policyholders have is the uncertainty about whether or not they're being treated fairly," Donelon said, adding that mediation may help alleviate those concerns.
Policyholders may have an attorney or other representative join them during the mediation, but their names must be supplied to the mediator ahead of the hearing. Both parties are free to bring adjusters, appraisers, contractors or other experts to the mediation.
The $50,000 cap on claims does not include a policy's deductible.
Donelon said mediation for claims larger than $50,000 don't qualify because they'll likely take more than 90 minutes to resolve.
If the parties come to a resolution, they must sign an agreement that specifies which portions of the claim have been resolved and the dollar amount of their settlement. The insurer then has 10 days to pay the policyholder.
If the parties reach partial agreement, they can continue to use the mediator's services beyond the 90 minutes allotted but will be responsible for the cost.
Policyholders wishing to enter mediation should send a written request to their insurers. If they don't receive a timely response, they should file a complaint with the Department of Insurance, Donelon said.
The program is expected to run through June 30, 2022.
Donelon said it would be wise for insurance carriers to take advantage of the mediation process if they want to avoid a flood of litigation.
"To not spend this $600 risks being pennywise and dollar foolish because if they don't resolve that claim to the satisfaction of their policyholder, ultimately there will be litigation and litigation becomes costly to all parties, including to the insurer," Donelon said.