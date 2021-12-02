Louisiana will receive $101 million as the first tranche of money from the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“If it’s not there Monday, it’ll be there in two weeks,” U.S. Bill Cassidy told The Advocate | The Times-Picayune on Thursday. Cassidy was instrumental in negotiating the bipartisan $1 trillion spending plan to upgrade highways and bridges, improve ports, expand high speed internet and work on the nation's long neglected infrastructure.
The funding will go towards improving drinking water infrastructure, including replacing lead pipes, removing contaminants, and ensuring rural and underserved communities have clean drinking water. This funding accounts for fiscal year 2022. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides additional funding each year through 2026, meaning Louisiana can expect to receive similar sums of funding for water infrastructure for the next four years.
Louisiana municipalities and parishes have been struggling to repair and upgrade drinking water systems that built more than half century ago for more than half the state, About one in five of the 1,300 systems aren't up to Louisiana Department of Health code.
