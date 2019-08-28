The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 across the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge may be re-opened later today unless problems are found during the state inspection, officials said Wednesday morning.

David Miller, chief maintenance officer for the state Department of Transportation and Development, was at the scene while the review continued, including a check under the bridge.

"It looks like we just got a bunch of soot underneath and it doesn't look like there is significant damage down there," Miller said.

I-10 Traffic Advisory Update:



The #I10 west travel lanes remain closed, but crews have removed the debris from the crash. Troopers are on scene monitoring the progress while @La_DOTD inspects the interstate for safety. pic.twitter.com/fcvoYEznZX — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) August 28, 2019

The check also includes a hunt for cracked concrete or instances where pieces of concrete popped off.

Those cases appear minor, Miller said.

He said fire department officials are at the site to hose down the bridge, the final step.

When that will be is unclear.

Earlier vehicles involved in a series of accidents that have closed the westbound lanes since Monday were removed from the scene.

One person died and five people were injured in a series of accidents on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge at mid-afternoon Monday. Highway officials had said Tuesday that it might be possible to reopen the highway Wednesday, but so far that hasn't happened. Police are diverting westbound traffic onto U.S. 190 for a 73-mile bypass to Lafayette. The I-10 trip covers 48 miles, including across the 17-mile Atchafalaya bridge.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 across the bridge re-opened early Tuesday.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-10 between Whiskey Bay and Butte La Rose.

Some motorists contend that enforcement of speed limits on the bridge is a problem.

+7 State transportation chief: Too soon to tell if reduced speed limit needed on Atchafalaya bridge State officials have the authority to trim the speed limit on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, but it is too soon to know whether that makes sens…

Others say State Police routinely issue tickets to 18-wheelers and others but are also strapped by manpower shortages.

The speed limit for trucks on the basin is 60 mph and 55 mph for cars.

Trucks are supposed to stay in the right lane while crossing the bridge.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.