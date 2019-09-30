Two government agencies are launching a survey of travel habits by Baton Rouge area motorists.
The survey is being done for the state Department of Transportation and Development and the Capitol Region Planning Commission.
Thousands of residents of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Ascension and Livingston parishes will be asked by mail to take part.
The surveys can be done online, by telephone or through an app developed by the consultants on the project, RSG.
The review is being done to help government leaders prioritize improvements.
"Elected officials, city and county planners and engineers will all benefits from this information," West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley "Pee Wee" Berthelot, chairman of the commission, said in a statement.
Louisiana has a $14 billion backlog of road and bridge needs.
A panel is trying to come up with ways to finance a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, possibly with private assistance.
The bridge would cost more than $1 billion.