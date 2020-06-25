Legislation that will set up a 25-member task force to study police practices statewide won final legislative approval Thursday when the Senate approved it 33-0.

The measure, Senate Concurrent Resolution 7, won House approval 99-0 Wednesday after some slight changes, and angry exchanges at the end of the debate.

Anger in Louisiana House: Plan to study police tactics passes but not before this fiery debate Despite angry comments at the end of the debate, the Louisiana House on Wednesday overwhelmingly endorsed a plan to study police practices sta…

The Senate, which earlier endorsed the plan 34-0, went along with the House changes without discussion.

Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, chief sponsor of the panel, has said the work will serve as a forerunner to legislation later this year or in 2021 aimed at making major changes to police departments.

Louisiana police reform would include psych analysis, ban on choke-holds and more A Baton Rouge lawmaker Tuesday filed legislation calling for statewide hearings on police practices in advance of a separate proposal that wou…

The task force stemmed from the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after being held on the ground with a White police officer's knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

Floyd's death has sparked protests nationwide.

However, references to Floyd were removed from the resolution in the House after sparking pushback from some lawmakers.

Bid to launch hearings on police practices nears final approval Legislation that would launch statewide hearings on police practices, including racial bias recognition, neared final approval Thursday when i…

The task force is to begin its work by Aug. 15 and make recommendations to the Legislature by Feb. 1.

The panel will include state lawmakers, peace officers, a wide range of advocacy groups and professors from LSU and Southern University.