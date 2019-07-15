WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, an Alto Republican who is running for governor, voiced support Monday for President Donald Trump and his remarks about four Democratic congresswomen.

"There’s no question that the members of Congress that (Trump) called out have absolutely said anti-American and anti-Semitic things," Abraham wrote on his official Twitter feed. "I’ll pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell me where they’d rather be."

Trump has faced a backlash over his tweets suggesting freshmen U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, all women of color, weren't born in America and that they should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Omar, a Somali refugee, is the only member of the self-described "Squad" who wasn't born in the United States.

Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, another Republican running for governor, also cosigned the president's message, tweeting that "America hating crazies ... should crawl back under the rock they came from."

Trump doubled down on his remarks during a press briefing at the White House on Monday and argued his comments were not racist.

"Many people agree with me," he said.

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, a New Orleans Democrat who is the only Democratic member of the Louisiana delegation, retweeted a message from The Black Caucus condemning the president's remarks.

"These American citizens are exactly where they belong - here in the United States fighting to hold this corrupt, inhumane and inept administration accountable on behalf of the majority of the people who did not vote for this President and do not support his disastrous policies," the tweet read.

