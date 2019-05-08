WASHINGTON — Louisiana's congressmen on the influential U.S. House Judiciary Committee illustrated on Wednesday the partisan fight over Attorney General William Barr, the special investigation into the 2016 election and the Trump administration.

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, a New Orleans Democrat who is assistant to the House majority whip, vowed that the Democratic majority in the chamber will continued to press on investigating and challenging President Donald Trump's administration.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, a Shreveport Republican who chairs the conservative Republican Study Committee, dismissed Democrats' concerns as "raw partisan politics."

The committee is contemplating a Democrat-led movement to hold Barr in contempt for declining to comply with a subpoena for the full Mueller report.

Richmond and Johnson spoke back-to-back in the fiery hearing Wednesday.

Richmond, the only Democrat in the Louisiana delegation and a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, recently declared on national television that his "sole focus" right now is on making sure that President Donald Trump doesn't win a second term in office. Richmond is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign.

“The other side would have us congratulate them for telling 92% of the story,” he said of the redacted Mueller report, adding he wished he had been given that same standard as a child.

“I would leave all the bad deeds, lies and crimes in the 8% that I don’t tell,” he said.

Johnson, meanwhile, echoed his colleagues and a letter Barr wrote to the president, arguing that the attorney general couldn’t legally comply with the subpoena because of ongoing investigations and protected information.

“(Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, D-New York) knows his rational for demanding the full unredacted report is wholly unfounded,” Johnson said. “The majority isn’t interested in pursuing this for any legitimate purpose. This is about scoring political points.”

Johnson has defended Barr's decision not to submit to questions after the committee made the unusual move of pushing for the attorney to be questioned by staff counsel instead of members.

