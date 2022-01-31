Political battle lines are already forming on Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposal to spend $500 million for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

Backers call the move a no-brainer, a once-in-a-lifetime chance to finance a landmark structure that will make dramatically improve traffic in Louisiana's chronically congested state Capital City.

"It is a huge quality of life issue," said Jay Campbell, chair of the Capital Area Road and Bridge District, a seven-member panel which has been doing preliminary planning for the bridge for months.

But two leaders of the state Senate, which often has the final word in high profile budget showdowns, question whether the governor's move makes sense amid huge questions about the bridge, including where it will go.

"By the time they get the location, do the environmentals, do the assessments, do the engineering, we are talking about years," Senate Finance Committee Chairman Bodi White, R-Central, said the day after Edwards spelled out his plans.

White's stance also means the issue could split the Baton Rouge area legislative delegation, and make other lawmakers leery of endorsing the plan if lawmakers closest to the project cannot agree.

The fate of Edwards' proposal will be debated during the 2022 regular legislative session, which begins March 14.

The project is expected to cost over $1 billion, and possibly $2 billion.

Baton Rouge area residents have clamored for a new bridge for years, especially knowing that daily backups on and near the structure play a big role in traffic jams that have helped earn Louisiana a national reputation for transportation problems.

The bridge, which opened in 1968, is also a notorious problem spot for truckers and others using Interstate 10 between Santa Monica, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla.

A gusher of federal coronavirus aid, part of the $2.9 billion in onetime money, suddenly made a $500 million down payment feasible after years of failed efforts to boost the state gasoline tax and other possible solutions.

"The time is right to try to create some confident source of funding to be able to move forward," Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget last week.

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said the $500 million would be a key part of a financing package that includes public-private partnerships – private investment in exchange for a long-term revenue stream – as well as tolls.

Wilson said that, aside from sending a signal to federal officials and investors, the money would be used for traffic analysis, feasibility studies and environmental requirements need to win the interest of private developers.

He also disputed White's view that it would be next to impossible to set aside $500 million for years without future governors and legislators wanting to raid it for other projects. "If I do a fund for the Baton Rouge bridge, it is a fund for the Baton Rouge bridge," Wilson said.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, former chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, said he favors a new bridge and held that view when he led the transportation panel.

But he noted that where the bridge will go remains a question. "It could be a decade away, if we fast track it," Cortez said.

Campbell's Capital Area Road and Bridge District panel announced in December 2020 that the public will get its first look at 15 possible crossings this spring. He said the aim is to trim that list to three by summer.

A mandatory environmental review is then expected to take at least two years.

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, who has played a key role in finding federal dollars for traffic relief projects, said that timeline is too slow.

Grave also criticized the firm with a $5 million state contract to do the advance work – Atlas Technical Consultants LLC.

Wilson picked the company in 2020 even though Atlas finished third among bidders in a technical survey.

He said then the scores are not the only criteria.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, who has frequently clashed with Edwards, issued a statement shortly after the governor spelled out his plan and said "it has my full support."

"Anyone who has ever driven through Baton Rouge knows the Mississippi River bridge is a huge problem," Schexnayder said.

State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, another frequent critic of Edwards, praised the plan for a new bridge and called it part of a "trillion dollar corridor" that impacts the entire state.

"This would be one of the greatest things we could do for our great grandchildren, no less our grandchildren," Edmonds said.