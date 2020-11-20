Former governor Edwin Edwards was released from the hospital Friday afternoon after a weeklong bout with double pneumonia.
“He’s recovered enough that we’re going to quarantine at home with home health nurses,” his wife, Trina Edwards, said Friday. “He will also be working with a physical therapist as part of his recovery. He’s in his usual good spirits.”
The four-term governor was admitted to Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge on Tuesday evening. Doctors diagnosed and successfully treated the 93-year-old for pneumonia in both lungs.
He was tested twice for COVID and doctors say he does not have the virus.
The governor spent two nights at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center over the weekend after suffering from shortness of breath. He returned home Sunday morning after having tested negative for coronavirus and pneumonia.
“We thank everybody for all the prayers, cards and concern. The prayers paid off and we wish health for your families as well. Stay safe,” Trina Edwards said.
Edwards was governor from 1972 to 1980, from 1984 to 1988 and then from 1992 to 1996.
After leaving office, he went to federal prison for a conviction involving a scheme to rig riverboat casino licenses. He has always proclaimed his innocence.