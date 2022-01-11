Thanks to an influx of federal coronavirus aid, Louisiana is forecasted to take in nearly $1.6 billion in additional revenues over the next six months, after a state panel agreed Tuesday to a revenue outlook buoyed by better-than-expected collections of personal income, corporate and sales taxes.
Not all of the extra cash will be available for Louisiana politicos to divvy up in the coming months. Around $275 million will be skimmed off the top and sent to a slew of dedicated funding streams, and another $400 million will go towards the state’s second payment to the federal government for its post-Katrina levee system.
That will leave roughly $847 million in supplemental funds for Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state Legislature to distribute during the next regular session, an astounding level of excess cash after years of bruising legislative battles over billion-dollar budget shortfalls.
On top of that, Louisiana has about $1.3 billion in unallocated federal pandemic relief aid to spend and another $1 billion in surpluses from the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
The Revenue Estimating Conference, a four-member panel that sets state spending levels, also voted Tuesday to recognize about $10.9 billion in total revenues flowing to the state general fund for the fiscal year that begins July 1, an upgrade of $771 million from the previous forecast.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, Edwards’ chief budget adviser, will use the new funding numbers to craft the first version of the state budget that will be debated by lawmakers. Dardenne, who will introduce a draft budget to lawmakers at the end of the month, said to expect “strong recommendations” regarding early childhood and higher education funding.
“We literally have four different pots of money that we’ll be recommending for spending, quite a contrast to where we were in the previous term when we were talking about cutting and the need to raise revenue,” Dardenne said.
Manford Dixon, an economist with the Division of Administration, said “there is no question” that federal aid has helped to bolster the state’s economy and tax collections.
Louisiana is still down around 130,000 jobs compared to pre-pandemic employment levels, a more sluggish recovery than national jobless trends, according to Ben Vincent, an economist with the Legislative Fiscal Office. He added that tourism and oil-dependent states like Louisiana are “doomed to suffer for a little longer” than the rest of the county.
But the shortfall in jobs isn’t dragging down personal income tax collections, in part, because both wages and the numbers of hours worked are climbing, Vincent said.
“We have actually gone above in terms of total personal income the pre-COVID trend, and we have basically recovered at least in terms of payrolls – things that are income taxes – as of this quarter and the last one,” Vincent said.
Senate President Page Cortez said the excess cash should be spent on infrastructure projects and catching up on the state’s backlog of road and bridge needs. He said that with Louisiana’s temporary 0.45% state sales tax rolling off the books in mid-2025, the latest cash surplus shouldn't be used to justify tax cuts.
Vincent said absent significant tax cuts, a crash in state finances is unlikely. That’s partly because households nationwide have accumulated about 2.5 trillion in excess savings over the course of the pandemic, and as that money is spent, state tax revenues are expected to get a boost, Vincent said.