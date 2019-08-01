Gov. John Bel Edwards and Congressman Ralph Abraham on Thursday made a long list of promises to a room full of sheriffs, vowing that if elected governor, they would each increase state funding for sheriffs and allow them influence over certain hiring and policy decisions.
The two candidates, facing off at a gubernatorial forum, moderated by Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, at the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association annual meeting, also took jabs at one another, as they angled for the coveted endorsement of the influential organization.
Abraham attacked Edwards by criticizing his tax policies and a criminal justice reform he championed. He said the governor has not done enough for sheriffs while in office, since Edwards received the backing of the LSA in 2015, over his challenger, Republican David Vitter, the former U.S. Senator from Metairie.
Edwards, meanwhile, accused Abraham of making promises he couldn’t keep, citing the congressman’s vows to cut taxes but also increase funding for sheriffs.
“The congressman really believes he can run Louisiana the way they run Washington, where they don’t have to put forth a plan to pay for anything,” Edwards said after the event, at L’Auberge Baton Rouge Casino & Resort. “He’ll promise anybody any increase in expenditures and he has yet to put forward a plan to allow him to carry out any of those promises, including the ones he made to the sheriffs here today.”
Abraham promised a hefty increase of $7 to $10 a day to the per diem rate for sheriffs housing state inmates in local jails, which is money that is paid by the state directly to sheriffs. He did not say where specifically he would get the millions of dollars to pay for it, saying instead the “money is there” in the budget. He also indicated cutting taxes and simplifying the tax code would pay for itself in increased economic activity.
Four generations of Edwards' family were sheriffs in Tangipahoa Parish and the governor his brother, Daniel Edwards, the current Tangipahoa Sheriff. He is considered a favorite to win the backing of the LSA again.
Edwards said he’s “confident” he’ll win the endorsement again, while Abraham said “we do hope we’ll get the endorsement” and mentioned he has the support of several individual sheriffs. The association could vote to endorse a candidate next month.
Edwards touted his record as governor since winning the support of the organization during the 2015 election. He played up increases to the per diem rates for housing state prisoners and for allowing sheriffs to have a say in major state law enforcement hires.
The bulk of the forum consisted of specific, detailed questions about the candidate’s positions on things like per diem rates, supplemental pay, hiring decisions, a constitutional convention and inventory taxes, which is a mechanism for the state to subsidize local budgets.
The candidates mostly agreed with one another on the questions, such as, promising to increase state contribution to pay for sheriffs, protecting the inventory tax system and letting sheriffs have a say in who they hire for major state law enforcement posts, like the head of the corrections department and state police.
Eddie Rispone, the other major GOP challenger, was not at the sheriffs event, though he was invited. His campaign said he had a prior commitment that could not be rescheduled. Rispone is also expected to miss another forum at the Louisiana Municipal Association on Thursday afternoon in Monroe. He also skipped a forum hosted by the Public Affairs Research council earlier this year.
Asked about Rispone’s absence, Abraham spokesman Lionel Rainey III said “There’s nothing more important than public safety.”
“This forum was a priority for our campaign,” he said. “It’s important. I can’t figure out why any candidate wouldn’t show up to it. Ralph Abraham has been ready and eager to go toe to toe with the governor since day one. You have to be if you want to win this race.”
Abraham has led Rispone in the polls, but Rispone, who has loaned his campaign more than $10 million of personal cash, has begun an ad blitz in an effort to drown out Abraham ahead of an Oct. 12 primary, seeking to advance to a November runoff election with Edwards.
Abraham, who has far less campaign cash, has not yet gone on television with statewide ads.
