Today in The Rundown: Welcome back to The Rundown. Hope you all had a Happy 4th of July and are staying safe (and Have A Game Plan!) as the Gulf Coast braces for the first named storm of hurricane season. We have updates on weather preparations, the governor's race, 2020 Democrats in New Orleans, and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics.
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 93
Days until runoff: 128
Days until inauguration: 186
The News
Weather: Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency as the Gulf Coast’s first named storm nears. http://bit.ly/2S8gZB5
Toxic: Don’t play in the flood water, experts warn. http://bit.ly/2S479zS
Over the past week, the Louisiana governor’s race has heated up…
LaGOV hits the airwaves: Gov. John Bel Edwards’ re-election campaign was the first to go on TV: http://bit.ly/2Jxfecy
LaGOV first attack ad hits: The Republican Governors Association quickly followed with its own anti-JBE ad buy: http://bit.ly/2XGCxWE
LaGov $$ updates: This week also marked a key fundraising deadline in the gubernatorial race. With about three months left to go until election day, candidates have millions to spend. http://bit.ly/2S5PQi7
LaGov campaigning: And Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone recently addressed Republicans in Baton Rouge. http://bit.ly/2SaLbvh
Beyond the election...
Obamacare: The fate of health care for hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana and millions more across the country hung in the balance as conservative states led by Texas challenged Obamacare in front of judges of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans this week. http://bit.ly/2JBfAz2
Trump admin: New Orleans resident Adam Boehler, who has been a top-level adviser at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has been appointed to a new post. http://bit.ly/2JCq54S
Trump Admin 2x: Former U.S. Rep. John Fleming has taken on a new role within the Department of Commerce. http://bit.ly/2Juxh37
LaLege: Over the last four dozen years, hundreds of legislators have come and gone in Louisiana. Seven people have held the state’s top office. But one constant has remained at the center of Louisiana politics: John Alario. What’s next for the outgoing Senate president? http://bit.ly/2S5lUTa
GOP fundraising: Paul Dietzel II, the LSU graduate who unsuccessfully ran for Louisiana's 6th Congressional District seat in 2014, has emerged as a central figure in a fight that is brewing over the Republican Party's efforts to modernize its small donor fundraising efforts. http://bit.ly/2JChLCa
2020 Dems: Several candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination spoke at Essence Fest in New Orleans over the weekend: http://bit.ly/2JDWacE
MObama: Former First Lady Michelle Obama also took the Essence Fest stage: http://bit.ly/2JADhHF
More 2020 Dems: Former VP Joe Biden didn’t make it to Essence, but he’ll be in New Orleans later this month for a fundraiser. http://bit.ly/2JkJxmJ
Tweet beat
