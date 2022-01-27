Traffic is expected to go from bad to worse in Baton Rouge when work gets started next year on the widening of Interstate 10, but if Gov. John Bel Edwards gets his way, motorists may be able to ditch their cars for a different transit option: rail.
Edwards this week asked state lawmakers to set aside $25 million in unspent American Rescue Plan funds to construct a passenger rail link between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
It's only a fraction of the estimated $260 million in improvements required to make the high-speed rail between the two cities a reality, but in the short-term, it could fund a temporary route for workers traveling from Ascension Parish into Baton Rouge.
"It would not be a high speed route but it would be faster than being stuck in traffic," Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told lawmakers at a hearing Tuesday where he presented the governor's budget priorities.
The long-held dream of passenger rail between Baton Rouge and New Orleans inched closer to fruition in December, when Canadian Pacific Railway began the process of acquiring Kansas City Southern — along with its tracks between the two cities.
Executives at Canadian Pacific committed to working with state and local governments, passenger rail operator Amtrak and other interested parties to restart the local passenger service as soon as possible.
The company said it would start by freeing up capacity for one round-trip per day between New Orleans and Baton Rouge once their acquisition of Kansas City Southern is approved by federal regulators, which is expected in late 2022.
Previous attempts to restart the line have failed, largely because of opposition from lawmakers to spending state money on the infrastructure upgrades.
The most recent example: The Louisiana Legislature in 2018 declined to apply for grants made available under the Federal Railroad Administration's Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program. The funding, which could have at least partly helped to pay for the approximately $260 million of improvements needed, required 50% state matching funds, which lawmakers balked at.
But with the I-10 widening looming, spending $25 million on the temporary rail now could offer lawmakers a solution to what could be nightmarish traffic situation next year, while making a dent in the long-awaited rail project.
"It's killing two birds with one stone," said John Spain, executive vice president of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and member of the Southern Rail Commission who has long advocated for standing up a passenger rail.
For more than a decade, economic development officials have touted a passenger rail connection as a key way to help foster growth in the region. The line as envisioned would include stops in Baton Rouge at the Electric Depot on Government Street and in the Bluebonnet-Essen-Perkins medical district, in Gonzales, LaPlace and at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, with a terminus at the Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans near the Caesars Superdome.
Spain said the temporary rail would likely start in Sorrento, and run as many as seven trips a day.
Scheduled to begin in late 2023, the I-10 widening includes adding a new lane in both directions between La. 415 and the Interstate 10/Interstate 12 split, replacing the bridge over the City Park Lake and revamping the exit at College Drive for westbound motorists.
Nearly 154,000 motorists use the bridge daily over City Park Lake.
Edwards' interest in setting aside $25 million for the project comes as the federal government begins the process of divvying up $66 billion from President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for rail improvements.