State Rep. Ted James, a Baton Rouge Democrat, said Friday he is a candidate to become chairman of the state Democratic Party.

James hopes to succeed state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, who announced July 9 that she was leaving her post as chairwoman of the party after eight often controversial years.

Lafayette attorney Katie Bernhardt is also running for the post.

James said he is running because he believes too many people are disengaged from the political process.

"They have lost faith in a system that prioritizes national political ideology over the actual concerns and values of Louisiaians," he said in an email to members of the Democratic State Central Committee, who will make the pick.

"I believe the Democratic Party can and must speak up for those who have been silent too long, for those that feel invisible to the politics of today."

Gov. John Bel Edwards, the lone Democrat to hold a statewide post, has said he plans to interview the candidates before deciding who to endorse.

The Democratic State Central Committee is set to make a decision on the party's top post in late August.

James, 39, is an attorney and chairman of the influential House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee.