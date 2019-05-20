Today in The Rundown: Harrah's is pushing back on its tax bill; Gov. Edwards and Congressman Scalise attended a party honoring LSU's new athletic director; the new American Idol is from Louisiana; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 17
Days until election day: 143
The News
Harrah's: While asking state lawmakers to grant an early extension of their monopoly license to operate a land casino in New Orleans, the owners of Harrah’s are challenging in court the Louisiana Department of Revenue’s contention that the casino owes tens of millions in back hotel taxes to the state. http://bit.ly/2Jzw515
LSU: Gov. John Bel Edwards and U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise were among the VIP guests at a reception honoring LSU AD Scott Woodward at James Carville's home in New Orleans http://bit.ly/2JtmfNX
ICYMI: President Donald Trump tried to convince Scalise to run for governor last week. http://bit.ly/2JJOl6Y
American Idol: After filming at the Governor's Mansion last week, Laine Hardy has become the first American Idol winner from Louisiana. http://bit.ly/2JsFBCT
Business: With rules now set, Opportunity Zone tax breaks lead to "Wild West" rush to invest in Louisiana. http://bit.ly/2JvqlFA
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House comes in at 1 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 3 p.m.
House Committees
- Appropriations meet at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
- Transportation, Highways and Public Works meet at 9 a.m. in Room 3.
- Commerce meet at 9:30 a.m. in Room 1.
- Ways and Means meet at 9:30 a.m. in Room 6.
- Civil Law and Procedure meet at 10 a.m. in Room 4.
Senate Committees
- Finance meet at 9:30 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Revenue and Fiscal Affairs meet at 11 a.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- Retirement meet at 12:30 p.m. in Room E.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Ruston to meet with local officials and tour areas affected by severe weather that passed through north Louisiana last month. A news conference update on the ongoing recovery efforts will take place at 11:30 a.m.
Tweet beat
Gas tax hike faces first and possibly only hearing Monday. House Ways and Means. 9:30. HB 542/S. Carter.#lalege— Will Sentell (@WillSentell) May 20, 2019
Also, @TheLaineHardy got to meet @LouisianaGov’s First Chickens, which is one of the highest honors we bestow here in Louisiana. #lalege #lagov— Christina Stephens 👩🏻💻 (@CEStephens) May 20, 2019
One of my favorite festivals is the LouisianaVeterans Festival which honors veterans & raises money for Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a veteran. #LaLege #lagov Thanks to @SteveScalise for headlining the event! pic.twitter.com/JjiTVCQTLw— Sharon Hewitt (@sharonhewitt) May 19, 2019
My friend Calvin Duncan who spent 28 years in Louisiana prison graduated from Tulane University today. pic.twitter.com/ZpCy8giUws— David Menschel (@davidminpdx) May 18, 2019
Lynda...I’m only able to serve because of amazingly engaged citizens like you who inspire me and offer constant support! #lalege @TheDemocrats https://t.co/aJtwACDn4U— KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) May 18, 2019
Creating a collection for this season of my life. Music. Oils. A cup of joe. Therapy. Hope all my colleagues have a peaceful weekend! #lalege #union #justice #confidence #ShedShakStudio pic.twitter.com/qHBvtms5b0— Malinda B White (@MalindaBWhite) May 18, 2019
Next up: #lacapitol #lalege pic.twitter.com/vPIsJs7KA4— Malinda B White (@MalindaBWhite) May 18, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to
ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.