Today in The Rundown: Harrah's is pushing back on its tax bill; Gov. Edwards and Congressman Scalise attended a party honoring LSU's new athletic director; the new American Idol is from Louisiana; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 17

Days until election day: 143

The News

Harrah's: While asking state lawmakers to grant an early extension of their monopoly license to operate a land casino in New Orleans, the owners of Harrah’s are challenging in court the Louisiana Department of Revenue’s contention that the casino owes tens of millions in back hotel taxes to the state. http://bit.ly/2Jzw515

LSU: Gov. John Bel Edwards and U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise were among the VIP guests at a reception honoring LSU AD Scott Woodward at James Carville's home in New Orleans http://bit.ly/2JtmfNX

ICYMI: President Donald Trump tried to convince Scalise to run for governor last week. http://bit.ly/2JJOl6Y

American Idol: After filming at the Governor's Mansion last week, Laine Hardy has become the first American Idol winner from Louisiana. http://bit.ly/2JsFBCT

Business: With rules now set, Opportunity Zone tax breaks lead to "Wild West" rush to invest in Louisiana. http://bit.ly/2JvqlFA

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House comes in at 1 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 3 p.m.

House Committees

  • Appropriations meet at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Transportation, Highways and Public Works meet at 9 a.m. in Room 3.
  • Commerce meet at 9:30 a.m. in Room 1.
  • Ways and Means meet at 9:30 a.m. in Room 6.
  • Civil Law and Procedure meet at 10 a.m. in Room 4.

Senate Committees

  • Finance meet at 9:30 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Revenue and Fiscal Affairs meet at 11 a.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
  • Retirement meet at 12:30 p.m. in Room E.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Ruston to meet with local officials and tour areas affected by severe weather that passed through north Louisiana last month. A news conference update on the ongoing recovery efforts will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Tweet beat

