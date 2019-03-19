State of Union

President Donald Trump has nominated a Louisiana native and LSU graduate to become the new U.S. ambassador to the African nation Cabo Verde.

John Jefferson “Jeff” Daigle is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service who currently serves on detail as the designated federal official for the U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy. He’s previously served in diplomatic positions in Cambodia and Iraq.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, congratulated his fellow LSU alum online: "Looking forward to the Senate considering his nomination," he tweeted.

“Daigle is a distinguished career senior foreign service member, and I'm sure he will represent our country well!” Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, said.

The Republic of Cabo Verde, also known as Cape Verde, is an island chain off the coast of northwest Africa.

