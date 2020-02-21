Perhaps the highest-profile ethics case in Louisiana — one the former chairman of the Ethics Board called “the most egregious case” he had ever seen — has sputtered to an anticlimactic ending that lets a former state senator off the hook without public explanation for a scandal that began a full decade ago.

Former state Sen. Robert Marionneaux Jr., D-Maringouin, has come to an agreement with the Louisiana Ethics Board to resolve charges from 10 years ago that he failed to disclose that he was paid to represent a company in a lawsuit against Louisiana State University. State public servants are required to disclose when their financial interests overlap or conflict with the state’s, yet Marionneaux was able to delay doing so for more than a decade without penalty.

Former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s “gold standard” ethics reforms in 2008 required new financial disclosures from public officials. But the other ways in which Jindal rejiggered the state’s ethics system have led to a falloff in state ethics enforcement, particularly for legislators, The Advocate and ProPublica reported last year. Marionneaux is one of just six legislators whom the Ethics Board has charged since the 2008 changes, which Jindal promised would usher in a new era of transparency and accountability.

Some observers see the unceremonious ending of Marionneaux’s long-running case as stark proof that ethics enforcement in Louisiana is far weaker than once promised, and desperately in need of real reform. The Ethics Board agreed to drop Marionneaux’s case and accept his settlement conditions without even publicly discussing his case at a meeting.

Instead, agendas show they held closed-door executive sessions to discuss his case last October, November and December before publicly casting a vote to accept his settlement conditions: He would file updated disclosure forms and drop his lawsuits against the Ethics Board while paying court costs, and the Ethics Board would drop its case against him in return.

“It sets a new low standard for public officials,” said Ray Lamonica, LSU’s former legal counsel, who blew the whistle on Marionneaux in 2009. Lamonica, still an LSU law professor, built a reputation as an anti-corruption crusader during his stint as U.S. Attorney for Louisiana’s Middle District.

Marionneaux was ultimately charged with failing to disclose his lawsuit against the state, but Lamonica and others had leveled far more serious allegations against him. As the chairman of the state Senate’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee, Marionneaux called together a group of LSU and other state officials in 2009 in the Senate President’s conference room. There, he hatched a plan to get the Legislature to steer public money toward a settlement in the LSU case, some of which would have covered a hefty contingency fee that Lamonica pegged at more than $1 million. Lamonica rejected the deal. LSU officials, meanwhile, traded emails expressing their worries that the Legislature might cut university funding as payback.

Yet the Ethics Board only ever charged Marionneaux with failing to disclose publicly that he represented a company suing LSU; no conflict of interest was ever charged. The resolution, in the end, was that Marionneaux had to agree to file the forms he should have filed a decade ago. With those disclosure forms now freshly posted on the Ethics Board website — and dated late 2019 — Marionneaux is off the hook: He will not have to admit to any wrongdoing, pay any fines or face any other judgment.

Lamonica isn’t the only official familiar with the case who was left slackjawed by its tepid resolution.

“If there was no ethics provision that would reach the conduct of a senator calling together high-ranking officials of the state to force a settlement against LSU that would favor him, then the Code of Ethics needs revisions — very much,” said Frank Simoneaux, the former Ethics Board chairman who called Marionneaux’s case the most egregious he’d ever seen. “The huge amount of time that this case spent mired in inability to enforce the ethics code is really a shame.”

Marionneaux now serves as director of governmental affairs and outreach at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, where he earns $165,360 annually. When a reporter contacted him there recently, Marionneaux directed the man who answered the phone to tell the reporter “not to call him here,” though the port is a political subdivision of the state.

Marionneaux also did not return calls to his cellphone and law office, nor did he respond to detailed questions by email.

Marionneaux has been out of the Legislature for so long that his successor is already facing term limits.

Marionneaux has not spoken about his ethics charges publicly since 2011, when he told The Times-Picayune that the charges were "b---s--- and frivolous." He argued that only the Louisiana Supreme Court could regulate how attorneys practice, and that the Ethics Board had overstepped its reach by asking him to file a disclosure form. He later filed a lawsuit against the board deploying that same argument, which stalled the case against him.

“He didn’t do anything wrong; he didn’t violate any law,” said Gray Sexton, Marionneaux’s attorney and the former Ethics Board administrator. “He wasn’t about to pay a fine or admit to any violations.”

Ethics Administrator Kathleen Allen defended the board’s handling of the case, saying that the Marionneaux case was listed on the board’s agendas — albeit, under “executive session” headings — and that members of the public could have attended meetings to ask questions about the case if they had them. Ethics Board Chairman Bob McAnelly refused to answer questions, referring a reporter to Allen.

“None of this explains why they reached the conclusion they did,” said Robert Travis Scott, president of the Public Affairs Research Council and a former Times-Picayune reporter who chronicled the Marionneaux flap in 2010. “The public’s left in the dark about the reasoning behind it.”

Marionneaux’s case wound down in recent months, according to records that The Advocate obtained through public records requests.

Jindal and the Legislature in 2008 created two separate entities to handle ethics cases. The Ethics Board investigates and charges public employees who the board believes violated the code. A separate Ethics Adjudicatory Board — under the state’s Division of Administrative Law — later hears those cases and determines whether the public officials have indeed violated the code and whether they should be fined for doing so. Jindal and his team argued that the separation gave more due process to public officials. But critics complain that it has slowed down ethics cases significantly while defanging the Ethics Board.

Conference reports from the Ethics Adjudicatory Board show that Marionneaux proposed a settlement agreement in September of last year. The Ethics Board was set to consider the settlement at its October meeting, behind closed doors. By the next month, according to the conference report, the Ethics Board had “settled this administrative case in principle.” But it needed more information from Marionneaux to keep considering the settlement.

The most recent conference report, from Feb. 10, says both parties filed motions to dismiss Marionneaux’s pending cases in district court — where he had argued that the Ethics Board was trying to perform a function dedicated to the Supreme Court. They had also agreed they would file motions to dismiss the case at the Ethics Adjudicatory Board once the district court cases were dismissed. The district court dismissals are still pending.

“It’s disappointing we don’t have any ethics enforcement,” said Jerry Dodson, who represented Marionneaux’s former law partner, Lewis Unglesby, when their firm split and Unglesby accused Marionneaux of stealing $1 million from him. A judge ruled in Unglesby’s favor in 2014, and Marionneaux paid back the money.

“Jindal’s gold standard turned out to be worse than what we had before,” Dodson said.

Scott, while disappointed in the resolution of the Marionneaux case, said the weaknesses it exposed are not specifically tied to the Jindal-era changes. Instead, he said Louisiana needs a stronger and clearer ethics code. He also thinks the state should adopt a two-tiered enforcement system, one that draws a distinction between venial sins — like delayed campaign finance filings — and potentially major conflicts like Marionneaux’s.

“It needs to be effective and it needs to show the public that when there’s a violation of the ethics code, the state ethics system has the means to address it,” Scott said. “We need to be able to show that we can take action and take action without an enormous delay.”

As The Advocate reported last year, the Ethics Adjudicatory Board cases that were concluded in 2018 took a median of nearly four years to resolve, between the time someone was charged with violating the ethics code and a final ruling.

Marionneaux’s long-delayed financial disclosure forms show that LSU wasn’t the only state entity he sued while he was a legislator — in fact, there were three such cases. The state Ethics Code has multiple sections that address that kind of work.

One provision says no public servant “shall receive or agree to receive anything of economic value” for assisting in a transaction with the agency he works for. But another seemingly contradictory section says that elected officials are prohibited from receiving anything of economic value for assisting in a transaction with the entity they serve unless they file a statement within 10 days of doing so.

Marionneaux’s financial disclosure forms — filed more than 3,650 days after the Ethics Code says they should have been — now show he had one case against LSU and two cases against the Department of Transportation and Development.

In the LSU case, where Marionneaux represented Bernhard Mechanical Contractors Inc. in a dispute over a power plant, Marionneaux reported that his law firm received $100,000.

“I would have received between $25,000 — $50,000 [from Bernhard] based on the partnership agreement; however, no record of a distribution to me could be located,” Marionneaux wrote. “It is my belief that the fees were used by the firm to defray operating expenses.”

The Advocate sent Marionneaux’s new financial disclosure forms to Ungeslby’s now-separate law firm, but Unglesby did not weigh on them.

Marionneaux also reported that he collected $28,750 for representing a woman in a lawsuit against DOTD. And he reported that his law firm received $100,000 for representing Coastal Bridge Company LLC in a case against DOTD, with an individual distribution to him of $6,250.

“The matter’s resolved; it should have been resolved years ago; and Sen. Marionneaux is moving forward with his career unsullied and his reputation intact,” Sexton said.

Allen insisted that the Marionneaux case serves as a warning for public officials who try to avoid filing required disclosures.

“It sends the message that those disclosure reports should be filed and that the matter will be pursued until those reports are filed,” she said.

Lamonica and Dodson have repeatedly argued that Marionneaux, as an attorney, should have been held to a higher standard than other legislators because the Attorney Disciplinary Board could have checked his behavior as well. Marionneaux did not respond to questions about whether that board ever investigated him, but it never charged him, which is when an investigation would have become public.

His law career appears to have survived, and perhaps thrived: Marionneaux posted on Facebook earlier this month that one of his cases resulted in the largest verdict in Avoyelles Parish history. A jury returned a $14.6 million verdict for a family who alleged that their child became severely ill after eating undercooked chicken nuggets at a Burger King.

Scott, of PAR, said Marionneaux’s case sends a couple of unfortunate signals: that ethics cases can drag on for a decade or more, and that even after that amount of time, the public might never get a full accounting of what happened.

“After 10 years, is this a case where the Ethics Board just became completely exhausted?” he asked. “Or was this the right and proper way for everything to end? That’s a question for the Ethics Board … It’s just a shame that the ethics process would take this long to reach such a whimpering end.”