The cafeteria at McDonogh 19 school on St. Claude in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward is receiving $500,000 from the National Park Service.

The National Park Service last week announced $14 million in African American Civil Rights Historic Preservation Fund grants to help 51 projects across 20 states and the District of Columbia that preserve sites and history related to the African American struggle for equality in the 20th century.

The McDonogh 19 project, the only one in Louisiana this year, received the maximum amount of $500,000.

“These grants will fund important projects that document, interpret, and preserve sites that tell the stories of the African American experience in the pursuit of civil rights,” said National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela in a prepared statement.

“The preservation of these projects is an invaluable investment in the campuses, communities and individuals they serve,” said Democratic South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn.

A previously all-white elementary school, McDonogh 19 was integrated Nov. 14, 1960 by three first-graders: Leona Tate, Tessie Prevost, and Gail Etienne. The “McDonogh Three,” along with Ruby Bridges at William Frantz Elementary on North Galvez desegregated New Orleans public schools for the first time – six years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision found separate schools for blacks and whites was unconstitutional.

The McDonogh Three had to be escorted by federal marshals as angry white parents arrived to remove their children from the school. The girls were not allowed into the lunchroom.

+10 Plan for Leona Tate center in historic New Orleans school building gets nod; here's what's next An Orleans Parish School Board committee voted Tuesday to move forward with plans to convert the historic McDonogh No. 19 School building in t…

McDonogh 19 was closed after flooding in 2005. The Leona Tate Foundation for Change Inc. then began working to transform the historic school into a civil rights museum.

Combined with Alabama, Deep South states including Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina will receive a total of $6 million of the money, which the agency said comes from offshore federal oil leases. In addition to refurbishing historic sites, some of the dollars will help gather oral histories.

Alabama is slated to receive the largest share, $3.5 million, of any of the 20 states receiving part of the $14 million. The money will go to projects such as helping to restore Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church, where four girls died in a Ku Klux Klan bombing; and to create a Freedom Rides Museum exhibit in Montgomery.

Little Rock’s Taborian Hall, a centerpiece of the African American community since 1918 that, during its heyday, showcased musical greats like Ray Charles, Louis Armstrong, and Ella Fitzgerald, will receive $499,723; and $499,980 will go towards restoring Atlanta’s West Hunter Street Baptist Church, where the Rev. Ralph Abernathy pastored; while $490,729 will help refurbish Detroit’s Hamtramck Stadium, one of the few remaining Negro League baseball parks.

+3 Two local civil rights-era preservation projects win federal grants An oral history project and a bid to bring an empty Lower 9th Ward school building back to life as a civil rights museum both got a shot in th…

Grants in previous years helped projects such as renovating the Bogalusa home of civil rights leader Bob Hicks, and the “Cuttin’ Cane Ain’t All We Do” exhibit at the West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen.