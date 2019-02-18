The Louisiana Republican Party is seeking information from Gov. John Bel Edwards' office about a business summit the Edwards administration will hold in Baton Rouge this week.

"This intersection of state officials and campaign donors raises the question: is the Governor using state funds and resources to host a campaign event?" LAGOP executive director Andrew Bautsch wrote in a public records request that the party released Monday.

The governor's office wasn't immediately able to comment on the request or confirm that it had been received. Several members of the office are attending funeral services for Edwards' former campaign manager in Shreveport.

Edwards, who took office in January 2016, is the only Democratic governor in the Deep South and currently campaigning for re-election. Two Republican challengers have already entered the race against him, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Alto and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.

The election is Oct. 12. A Nov. 16 runoff will take place between the top two vote-getters if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary.

The Louisiana Statewide Business Summit, an economic development-focused event connecting business leaders with state government officials, is scheduled to take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel.

It’s the first of what it expected to become a yearly event, highlighting economic development “success stories" and bringing public and private sector leaders together, according to the Edwards’ administration.

“With this Statewide Business Summit, we are uniting leaders from business with leaders from the public sector for open discussion on the ways that we can capture Louisiana’s economic momentum and build a lasting blueprint for future success,” Edwards said in announcing the event.

Edwards will deliver a keynote address. Other highlighted participants include CSRS President Tim Barfield, Public Affairs Research Council President Robert Travis Scott, LED Secretary Don Pierson, Committee of 100 President and CEO Mike Olivier, Port of New Orleans President and CEO Brandy Christian, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, Department of Revenue Secretary Kimberly Robinson, LSU economist Jim Richardson, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie, military consultant John Simmons of The Roosevelt Group, President Trey Burvant of Second Line Stages, Cyber Innovation Center executive director Craig Spohn and Justin Ehrenwerth, president and CEO of The Water Institute of the Gulf.

“Our elected leaders should not be using taxpayer funds to further their personal political objectives," LAGOP chairman Louis Gurvich said in a statement. "The timing and choice of speakers at this summit raises serious questions for Governor Edwards, and the people of Louisiana deserve answers.”

The GOP's request seeks communication in state government regarding several of the participating companies, including CSRS, Entergy and the Cyber Innovation Center. It also seeks six months of planning records for the event and correspondence between Edwards' campaign and state government aides.

