Today in The Rundown: Jim Richardson leaving the State Capitol after decades; lawmakers try to address teacher shortage and more Louisiana politics news.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 40
Days until election day: 164
The News
Richardson: Governors, lawmakers and budgets have all come and gone at the State Capitol. But Jim Richardson, the LSU economics professor and member of the Revenue Estimating Conference, has been once constant on state budget and tax issues. https://bit.ly/2GQGK4J
Teachers: State education leaders are behind a push in the Legislature to make it easier for midcareer professionals to become teachers, with the goal of helping to address a shortage of educators that is plaguing Louisiana and the nation. https://bit.ly/2UZERLM
King: LSU President F. King Alexander won the backing of Gov. John Bel Edwards, who also dispelled a rumor that Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne would replace the LSU system head. https://bit.ly/2J3arkn
Landry: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has inserted himself into a civil rights lawsuit filed against the state of Alabama over a law that preempts cities from setting their own minimum wages. https://bit.ly/2J7npO2
Scalise: Steve Scalise, the U.S. House minority whip, told a crowd of thousands of National Rifle Association members that "our rights come to us from God, not from lawmakers," saying his pro-gun views have only strengthened since narrowly surviving a mass shooting. https://bit.ly/2UZNLZy
Ballard: State lawmakers have filed several pieces of legislation chipping away at the state sales tax, which is the centerpiece of the budget deficit fix passed last year. https://bit.ly/2GFytPW
Happening today
At the Capitol
- The House and Senate both convene at 3 p.m.
House
- Appropriations meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
- Commerce meets at 9 a.m. in Room 1
- Transportation meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 3.
- Ways and Means meets at 9:30 a.m in Room 6.
Senate
- Finance meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room A-B
- Revenue and Fiscal Affairs meets at 11 a.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
Tweet beat
GOP members of Appropriations are trying to determine if departments are socking away pots of money they don’t discuss, swapping out financing sources to boost their bottom lines or overestimating how much money they’re going to collect each year (from @AP) #lalege https://t.co/MYQn2RpGL9— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) April 28, 2019
Like other states, Louisiana grants tax exemptions to businesses it wants to attract, but some are questioning whether its unusually high rate of corporate subsidy is really paying off. @paulsolmanreports. https://t.co/JP0BWZ56Nj— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) April 27, 2019
LSU economist Jim Richardson deserved a good send-off as he steps down from his powerful, independent position on an obscure state board. I hope I delivered! #lalege #lagov https://t.co/nKQJgd3Huo— Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) April 28, 2019
.@LouisianaGov, @DocAbraham and @EddieRispone will each deliver remarks May 1 at the oil and gas industry day on May 1 outside the State Capitol. #lalege #lagov— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) April 26, 2019
