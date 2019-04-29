BR.richardson.adv TS 739.jpg
LSU economics professor Jim Richardson, in his office in the Business Education Complex at the school, Thursday, April 25, 2019. Richardson, a longtime independent, morally and ethically unimpeachable authority on state budget and tax issues, will be stepping down soon from the Revenue Estimating Conference, serving on the board that determines how much money is available for state lawmakers to spend since its inception in 1987.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Today in The Rundown: Jim Richardson leaving the State Capitol after decades; lawmakers try to address teacher shortage and more Louisiana politics news. 

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 40

Days until election day: 164

The News

Richardson: Governors, lawmakers and budgets have all come and gone at the State Capitol. But Jim Richardson, the LSU economics professor and member of the Revenue Estimating Conference, has been once constant on state budget and tax issues. https://bit.ly/2GQGK4J 

Teachers: State education leaders are behind a push in the Legislature to make it easier for midcareer professionals to become teachers, with the goal of helping to address a shortage of educators that is plaguing Louisiana and the nation. https://bit.ly/2UZERLM

King: LSU President F. King Alexander won the backing of Gov. John Bel Edwards, who also dispelled a rumor that Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne would replace the LSU system head. https://bit.ly/2J3arkn

Landry: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has inserted himself into a civil rights lawsuit filed against the state of Alabama over a law that preempts cities from setting their own minimum wages. https://bit.ly/2J7npO2

Scalise: Steve Scalise, the U.S. House minority whip, told a crowd of thousands of National Rifle Association members that "our rights come to us from God, not from lawmakers," saying his pro-gun views have only strengthened since narrowly surviving a mass shooting. https://bit.ly/2UZNLZy

Ballard: State lawmakers have filed several pieces of legislation chipping away at the state sales tax, which is the centerpiece of the budget deficit fix passed last year. https://bit.ly/2GFytPW

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • The House and Senate both convene at 3 p.m. 

House

  • Appropriations meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5. 
  • Commerce meets at 9 a.m. in Room 1 
  • Transportation meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 3. 
  • Ways and Means meets at 9:30 a.m in Room 6. 

Senate 

  • Finance meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room A-B 
  • Revenue and Fiscal Affairs meets at 11 a.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room. 

Tweet beat

