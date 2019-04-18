WASHINGTON — Louisiana Republicans quickly hailed the redacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year probe into Russia’s election interference as vindication for President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“There is no longer any doubt: there was no collusion with the Trump campaign,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Jefferson Parish Republican and close ally of the president, said in a statement shortly after the 488-page report’s release to the public Thursday morning. “Democrats who have been running around for the last two years making outlandish claims about the President and his family ought to apologize to the American people for misleading them and the press about this smear campaign.”

Mueller report reveals President Trump's efforts on Russia probe; see copy of report Robert Mueller's report reveals President Donald Trump's efforts to seize control of the Russia probe and force the special counsel's removal.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, an Alto Republican who is currently running for governor, took a jab at Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, whose office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

“The report of the Mueller investigation confirms what I’ve been saying from day one: There was no collusion and this investigation is a witch hunt,” Abraham said. “I stand proudly with President Trump and our great country; Gov. Edwards stands silently with his increasingly radical Democrat party.”

Meanwhile, other members of Louisiana's congressional delegation said they wanted more time to digest the investigation's findings.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, a Shreveport Republican who chairs the conservative Republican Study Committee, said he was looking forward to reading the full report.

“For nearly two years, this investigation has been a source of great division in our country, however, my hope is that this report will provide the clarity and peace of mind needed for Congress to move ahead and devote our time, energy and resources to solving America’s most pressing issues,” Johnson said.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, said he also wanted to review the thick document’s findings in more detail.

“It’s important this report is public so Americans can review the facts for themselves,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Sen. John Kennedy, a Madisonville Republican who serves on the influential Judiciary Committee, said he wanted time to read the full report before commenting on its contents. Kennedy was vocal in his support for the release of the report.

