WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Louisiana this weekend, and the public is invited to attend his rally for GOP candidates in the governor's race.

Tickets are free, but registration is required to attend the event at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center in Kenner on Saturday. Click here to register.

Doors open at 11 a.m., and the event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Louisiana Democratic Party has announced a statewide "Day of Action" in protest of Pence's appearance, encouraging Democrats to get out the early vote, volunteer for Democratic campaigns at local offices or phonebank for Democratic candidates.

