The state’s elected utility regulators are hiring an engineering firm to evaluate why so many poles and wires fall down during storms in hopes of strengthening the state’s electricity grid.

“Customers are being asked to pay $4.5 Billion to put back up a grid that has been knocked out two years in a row,” said Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge, one of the five regulators on the Public Service Commission. “We cannot keep asking Louisiana utility customers to pay billions of dollars in storm damage if we don’t build a plan that could mitigate their higher costs.”

Because Entergy, Cleco and the other privately-owned utility companies operate as monopolies in their service areas, PSC commissioners have the authority to set the rates customers pay for their electricity and natural gas each month. Utilities can charge the price of making and distributing power. The companies also are allowed to seek compensation for the costs of fixing the damages to the electrical grid caused by storms.

The PSC in late February approved Entergy’s request to charge its customers $3.2 billion to get the lights back on after five storms in 2020 and 2021. Entergy sells electricity to about half of the state’s 2 million customers. Each of the other utility companies have been seeking to get their costs reimbursed and being approved.

Greene showed his colleagues bent and broken poles to underscore his point that Louisiana is consistently scoring as the worst among all the states and well above the national average in the metrics that track duration and frequency of outages.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

PSC Commissioner Greene's Reliability Presentation Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge and a member of the Louisiana Public Service Commission, made a presentation on problems with the state's electrical grid.

“We don’t even pass the eye test,” said Dr. Greene. “Driving around you see decaying, leaning poles everywhere. Then the hard data backs up the fact that we have to improve.”

Always ahead of the national average, Louisiana’s average outage durations – not including major storms – grew from 137.2 minutes in 2013 to 217.9 minutes in 2020 – almost double the U.S. average of 116.0. The U.S. Energy Information Administration charted an average of more than 60 hours that Louisiana customers went without power in 2020, compared to roughly six or seven hours nationally. The math includes the days and weeks, even months in a few cases, that some customers had to wait for power restoration.

“Louisiana is last in the country in grid reliability; 47th if you take major storms out of the equation. Louisiana does not have a comprehensive resiliency plan,” he said.

The regulators put off for another month – to clarify the contract’s scope and goals – the hiring of a firm to design a statewide resiliency plan that would hopefully position the state to be able to apply for resiliency project funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.