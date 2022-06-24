Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain isolated for five days, his office announced Friday.
Edwards is fully vaccinated and is showing no symptoms, officials said.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have taken many precautions to avoid becoming infected and sick and spreading illness to those around me, including taking recommended vaccines, wearing masks and routinely testing for COVID," the governor said in a statement.
"I am thankful that, as a vaccinated and twice boosted person, I am not currently experiencing symptoms of COVID despite having tested positive for the first time,” he added.
“Right now, COVID hospitalizations are low, but the number of people testing positive is going up, and there is still a lot of COVID circulating in Louisiana. It’s incredibly important that everyone stay up-to-date with their COVID vaccinations and take care to avoid getting sick.”
The governor on Thursday returned from a trip to Carmel, Calif.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic Edwards has taken a cautious approach personally and in terms of policies aimed at preventing the spread of COVID.
For months he appeared at press conferences with a face mask, and sometimes faced criticism from lawmakers and others for extending mandatory face mask policies and other rules during the height of the outbreak.
Edwards also made a point of being seen taking the vaccine and booster shots in an effort to convince state residents to do the same.
Louisiana has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the nation.
Several members of the governor's staff have contracted COVID in recent months.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.