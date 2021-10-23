Who knew Gov. John Bel Edwards could be so hip?
Last week the 55-year-old governor wearing a tie and beige sports coat, stood before his emergency operations podium to riff a trending TikTok bit featuring Noodle, a pug. Every morning Pug wakes up, looks around, apparently decides whether day will include bones – he gets up – or not – he plops back onto his cushion.
The New York Times reports that the daily video by 30-year-old Jonathan Graziano has played nearly 11 million times by folks hoping that Noodle’s morning actions will foretell the quality of their day. The Times says sports teams from the NHL.’s Colorado Avalanche to the NFL.’s Seattle Seahawks designate “bones” and “no bones” days in their social media.
And now Edwards references Noodles to press Louisiana residents to get vaccinated.
“All right, Louisiana: Today is a bones day. And while every day is a great day to get your vaccination, today is an extraordinarily good day,” the governor said in an online video.
Even with bonuses and prizes, Louisiana’s population has the lowest percentage of vaccinations in the nation but for South Dakota.
The pandemic really caught hold in March 2020 after nearly a million visitors returned home across the country from Mardi Gras festivities. And for a while, Louisiana was among the world’s leaders in rate of infection.
Still, political foes of the Democratic governor have challenged in the Legislature, in the courts, and in some churches, Edwards’ stay-at-home orders and other pandemic efforts to slow down the spread of the highly contagious and often deadly COVID.
Though vaccinations picked up in Louisiana during the summer surge of the delta variant of COVID, only 47.2% of the state’s residents have been fully vaccinated as of Friday. The national average is 57.7%.