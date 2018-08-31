State and federal officials have reached agreement on plans for Louisiana to borrow up to $650 million to widen Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge and other other projects, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday.

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development and Wes Bollinger, administrator of the Federal Highway Administration Division, signed a memorandum of agreement.

The arrangement, which has been used in other states, is the first of its kind in Louisiana.

It signifies the state's commitment to securing funding for the I-10 expansion, improved access to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and a new path to Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City from I-20.

Some of the money could also provide up to 10 percent of the funding of the new Belle Chasse bridge and tunnel.

"The $14 billion backlog of infrastructure projects in our state dictates that we do something both effective and creative in order to meet our needs, and while bonding federal funds for these critical projects was not my administration's first choice, it is an opportunity for us to move forward," Edwards said in a statement.

The federal bonds are called Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle Bonds, or GARVEE.

"GARVEE bonds are a tool that provide flexibility to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in the delivery of projects in their federal aid highway program to meet their goals and priorities," Bollinger said in a statement.

The State Bond Commission is set to select an underwriter for the projects in late September.

That pick has sparked controversy at the commission, which voted to eliminate two major banks from consideration for the bonds because of their stance on gun rights.

The bonds are set to be repaid over 12 years using a portion of annual federal aid for state road and bridge projects.

