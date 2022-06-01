In ruling that could define what East Baton Rouge Parish looks like in the future, a judge rejected Tuesday a voter-approved plan to create a new city of St. George. But the ruling does include an important point in St. George organizers' favor: It says the boundaries of the new city "were not purposely drawn in a racially discriminatory fashion."
Some critics of St. George have argued that the push for a new city and school district is an attempt by affluent White residents to separate themselves from the majority-Black parts of Baton Rouge — and, in the process, gut the tax base that funds government services for Black residents.
Those critics point to the way St. George organizers re-drew the proposed city boundaries after a first attempt to incorporate failed. The new map carved out some areas with higher minority populations.
St. George organizers, however, say the second round of maps weren't about race. Instead, they said they drew the original maps to eliminate areas where voters rejected incorporation, a strategy to improve the odds of getting a new city.
In a section of his ruling focused on the discrimination issue, retired 22nd Judicial District Judge Martin Coady sided with St. George organizers. He said they had provided a non-racial explanation for why the the boundaries were drawn the way they were — and that the plaintiffs couldn't prove race was the motivating factor.
"The perception that racism played a role in establishing the boundaries is a reasonable impression," Coady wrote. "The perception may exist, but the Incorporators have provided a racially neutral reason why certain areas were excluded and not purposely drawn in a racially discriminatory fashion."
St. George organizers criticized Coady's overall ruling — spokesman Andrew Murrell said "the citizens of St. George are disappointed that our right to vote was invalidated."
But Murrell said the judge was right that the new boundaries weren't racially motivated, saying the plaintiffs could not “provide one shred of evidence to the contrary.”
Lamont Cole, the leader of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council and one of the plaintiffs, said it was "obvious" that the boundaries were drawn to exclude low-income communities, which are mostly Black.
“I understand that it may not have been racially motivated based off the evidence the judge saw, but some financial levels were certainly left out,” Cole said.
But Cole said the judge's determination on race mattered little, given the larger ruling was in the plaintiff's favor.