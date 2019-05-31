BR.bensoncapitolflags225.032418 (copy)
Flags over the Louisiana State Capitol.

 ADVOCATE FILE PHOTO

Today in The Rundown: Gov. Edwards signs headline-grabbing abortion bill; NFIP survives another near lapse; the state budget heads into final negotiations as the clock winds down on the Louisiana Legislature's 2019 session; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 6

Days until election day: 135

The News

Abortion: Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, has signed one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bills into law. http://bit.ly/2YUNvso

Demos: Edwards and the bill he signed drew ire from some of his high-profile Democratic colleagues across the country. http://bit.ly/2W2fN2j

State Budget: It's now up to the House and Senate to hash out final negotiations over the budget: http://bit.ly/2W8iIqs

Congress: Third time's a charm on extending the NFIP, which was on track to lapse at midnight if lawmakers had not passed a temporary reauthorization Thursday. http://bit.ly/2wqh5Kf

ITEP: A group of Lake Providence residents visited the State Capitol to draw attention to a local property tax exemption granted by the state that still benefits a Thai manufacturer for a plant that closed in 2016. http://bit.ly/2W1OZ23

Spelling Bee: Eight students were crowned Spelling Bee co-champions late Thursday night. This Louisiana teen made it into the finals before he was eliminated. http://bit.ly/2YZbGG9

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House comes in at 9 a.m. and the Senate convenes at 1 p.m.

Senate Committees

  • Judiciary B meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room E.
  • Education meets at 10 a.m. in Room F.
  • Finance meets at 11 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Health and Welfare meets at 11 a.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards will speak at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Advanced Technology Center at Delgado Community College’s Westbank Campus at 10 a.m. in New Orleans.

Tweet beat

