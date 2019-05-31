Today in The Rundown: Gov. Edwards signs headline-grabbing abortion bill; NFIP survives another near lapse; the state budget heads into final negotiations as the clock winds down on the Louisiana Legislature's 2019 session; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 6
Days until election day: 135
The News
Abortion: Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, has signed one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bills into law. http://bit.ly/2YUNvso
Demos: Edwards and the bill he signed drew ire from some of his high-profile Democratic colleagues across the country. http://bit.ly/2W2fN2j
State Budget: It's now up to the House and Senate to hash out final negotiations over the budget: http://bit.ly/2W8iIqs
Congress: Third time's a charm on extending the NFIP, which was on track to lapse at midnight if lawmakers had not passed a temporary reauthorization Thursday. http://bit.ly/2wqh5Kf
ITEP: A group of Lake Providence residents visited the State Capitol to draw attention to a local property tax exemption granted by the state that still benefits a Thai manufacturer for a plant that closed in 2016. http://bit.ly/2W1OZ23
Spelling Bee: Eight students were crowned Spelling Bee co-champions late Thursday night. This Louisiana teen made it into the finals before he was eliminated. http://bit.ly/2YZbGG9
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House comes in at 9 a.m. and the Senate convenes at 1 p.m.
Senate Committees
- Judiciary B meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room E.
- Education meets at 10 a.m. in Room F.
- Finance meets at 11 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Health and Welfare meets at 11 a.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. John Bel Edwards will speak at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Advanced Technology Center at Delgado Community College’s Westbank Campus at 10 a.m. in New Orleans.
Tweet beat
First time I see him at his desk all term. Bout time he gets to work! #LaLege #Alario pic.twitter.com/sunBtyOOgl— Norby Chabert (@NorbNolty) May 30, 2019
@LABI_biz @LABIBaker @stephenwags one day I’ll have my own 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/sBxCsDNtJq— Rep. Ted James (@EdwardTedJames) May 30, 2019
The Whip is here! Always great to see @SteveScalise #LaLege #lagov pic.twitter.com/VVzMPO5cyO— Sharon Hewitt (@sharonhewitt) May 30, 2019
Planned Parenthood rally at the State Capitol protesting in support of abortion rights. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/DNhG3ssCu5— Bryn Stole👻 (@brynstole) May 30, 2019
Just sad considering these folks want to dictate what women do with their uterus! Not even willing to provide responsible sex ed! #MyBodyMyChoice #lalege https://t.co/uEVXBPPBzy— KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) May 30, 2019
We’re on the barge that has been sunk in Bayou Chene, @LouisianaGov is speaking with officials now @theadvocatebr @byemmakennedy pic.twitter.com/macezS2BnD— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) May 30, 2019
#lalege pic.twitter.com/6VhktyvyXL— @motherofpelicans (@CReneeAmar) May 30, 2019
Here is the chairwoman of @lademos and DNC vice chair for civic engagement's response to @JohnBelforLA signing new abortion restrictions into law. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/ZlDt5N2jvE— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 30, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to
ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.