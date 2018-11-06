WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, the lone Democrat in Louisiana's congressional delegation, claimed a fifth term in the U.S. House on Tuesday.
The Associated Press called the race at 9:16 p.m.
Richmond, 45, easily dispatched three opponents in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, a majority black district that includes most of New Orleans, portions of Baton Rouge and a number of communities in the parishes in between. None of Richmond’s longshot challengers are affiliated with a political party and none came close to matching Richmond’s campaign funds.
Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, Shawndra Rodriguez and Jesse Schmidt each criticized aspects of Richmond’s record but couldn’t come close to gathering the votes to knock him off.
The outgoing chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Richmond will be closely watching the results from congressional races across the country for a view into his own political future. He’s seen as likely to move up the Democratic leadership ranks in the House should his party take control of the chamber.
Richmond has represented the district since knocking off one-term U.S. Rep. Joseph Cao, R-New Orleans, in 2010.
Cao, an attorney and Vietnamese immigrant, had landed in Congress after scoring a major upset in the overwhelmingly Democratic district over embattled nine-term U.S. Rep. Bill Jefferson, D-New Orleans, who was under federal indictment for corruption at the time.
Full results of those races are available on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, voterportal.sos.la.gov/graphical.