The state has qualified for a federal loan of nearly $87 million to help build Interstate 49 South, officials said Thursday.
The money will be used for work on the U. S. 90 Ambassador Caffery interchange, which is a $136 million project.
It involves building an interchange about 4000 feet north of the Corne Road and U. S. 90 intersection.
The work also includes construction of frontage roads over BNSF railroad and is set to start this year by late summer or early fall.
"This segment of U. S. 90 is already a major industrial corridor in Louisiana that will expand significantly as we work to upgrade this corridor to interstate standards," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.
The money is coming from a program called the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act, or TIFIA.
"As a state that has seen its fair share of 100-year storms more frequently in the last few years, TIFIA provides an opportunity to construct infrastructure projects that enhance safety and provide seamless links across corridors, congestion mitigation relief and a sense of hope in Louisianans as we work to move our state forward," said Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, also in a statement.
The I-49 South project is upgrading 160 miles of the current U. S. 90 corridor to interstate standards.
It will extend from I-10 in Lafayette to the West Bank Expressway in New Orleans.
The Legislature also approved $200 million for the project earlier this year.