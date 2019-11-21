Louisiana governor's race panel at LSU
Campaign advisers for the three major candidates for Louisiana governor discuss the election during a panel at LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. 

Today in The Rundown: Details on the breakdown of how Gov. John Bel Edwards won a second term; the more conservative Louisiana Legislature he faces: Edwards' call with President Donald Trump; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics news.

ICYMI: As first reported by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune: President Donald Trump called Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday to congratulate him on his re-election bid on Monday. Details: http://bit.ly/35jzWpP

LAGov: John Bel Edwards pulled off a remarkable win in this weekend's gubernatorial race. http://bit.ly/2OpC3Bi

Abortion: The governor became a topic of the Democratic presidential debate Wednesday: http://bit.ly/35pcKGK

LALege: In JBE's second term, he’s going to have to work with a Legislature that has more Republicans and more conservatives than he had to deal with during his first four years. http://bit.ly/345QXTX

Health: Louisiana has its first confirmed death from a vaping illness that has swept across the country in recent months. http://bit.ly/35qlHzd

Gulf Coast: The latest on coastal restoration efforts in Congress: http://bit.ly/2raYXV3

LASen: U.S. Sen John Kennedy, a member of Judiciary Committee, questioned Jeffrey Epstein's jailhouse suicide in committee, spreading a conspiracy theory about the death. http://bit.ly/35fT1Jb 

At the Capitol

  • Legislative Audit Advisory Council meets today at 9:30 a.m. in Room 6.
  • Council on Watershed Management meets today at 10 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Gaming Control Board meets today at 10 a.m. in Room 3.
  • State Bond Commission meets today at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Cash Management Review Board meets today upon adjournment of State Bond Commission meeting in Room 4.
  • Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meets Friday at 10 a.m. in Room 5.

  • Behavioral Health Managed Care Work Group meets Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Bienville Building.

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards will have the first public news conference since being re-elected to a second term at the Governor's Mansion at 10:30 a.m.

