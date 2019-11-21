Today in The Rundown: Details on the breakdown of how Gov. John Bel Edwards won a second term; the more conservative Louisiana Legislature he faces: Edwards' call with President Donald Trump; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics news.
The Countdown…
Days until inauguration: 67
Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 139
Days until the regular session must end: 198
The News
ICYMI: As first reported by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune: President Donald Trump called Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday to congratulate him on his re-election bid on Monday. Details: http://bit.ly/35jzWpP
LAGov: John Bel Edwards pulled off a remarkable win in this weekend's gubernatorial race. http://bit.ly/2OpC3Bi
Abortion: The governor became a topic of the Democratic presidential debate Wednesday: http://bit.ly/35pcKGK
LALege: In JBE's second term, he’s going to have to work with a Legislature that has more Republicans and more conservatives than he had to deal with during his first four years. http://bit.ly/345QXTX
Health: Louisiana has its first confirmed death from a vaping illness that has swept across the country in recent months. http://bit.ly/35qlHzd
Gulf Coast: The latest on coastal restoration efforts in Congress: http://bit.ly/2raYXV3
LASen: U.S. Sen John Kennedy, a member of Judiciary Committee, questioned Jeffrey Epstein's jailhouse suicide in committee, spreading a conspiracy theory about the death. http://bit.ly/35fT1Jb
Happening soon...
At the Capitol
- Legislative Audit Advisory Council meets today at 9:30 a.m. in Room 6.
- Council on Watershed Management meets today at 10 a.m. in Room 5.
- Gaming Control Board meets today at 10 a.m. in Room 3.
- State Bond Commission meets today at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Cash Management Review Board meets today upon adjournment of State Bond Commission meeting in Room 4.
- Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meets Friday at 10 a.m. in Room 5.
Elsewhere
- Behavioral Health Managed Care Work Group meets Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Bienville Building.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. John Bel Edwards will have the first public news conference since being re-elected to a second term at the Governor's Mansion at 10:30 a.m.
Tweet beat
Engster asks @LouisianaGov if he is going to run for something else after his term. Edwards, who surprised his wife by announcing his run on Engster's show before 2015, laughs and says "I'm not going to make news here today." #lagov #lalege— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) November 20, 2019
Heads up: Thursday event (featuring @MSchleifstein) will examine "Polluters Paradise." #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/d15oPGieOM— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 19, 2019
It's way too early for any of this, but the GOP side of 2023 isn't nearly as interesting as what could happen on the Dems side. With seemingly no bench, does Louisiana easily revert back to @The_RGA hold after this fight to retain JBE? #lalege #lagov https://t.co/txJbvuyjok— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 19, 2019
Meanwhile, members of US Senate Energy Committee have been praising Louisiana's coastal restoration work during a hearing this morning on offshore revenues that fund much of it. https://t.co/CEF0bk15jm #lalege #lagov https://t.co/yDTlkBHvul— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 19, 2019
Thank you, Louisiana. In my travels across the state, I've met many different people each with their own unique story, background and beliefs. But the one thing that we all have in common is a deep love and appreciation for the state that we call home. #TeamJBE #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/Galt0WeULg— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 19, 2019
"There is no greater mobilizer for Republicans than President Trump. And conversely, there is no greater mobilizer for Democrats than President Trump. And so you take that good with the bad." - Bryan Reed, campaign manager for Eddie Rispone #lagov https://t.co/LAAu7q6m09— Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) November 20, 2019
Broke down the #LAGov runoff by last decade's Cong. Districts. In 2002, @SenLandrieu would have lost the old #LA06 (Baton Rouge) by <2% but it gave @JohnBelforLA 57%. Landrieu carried #LA03 (coast) and #LA04 (Shreveport) which flipped R. JBE's 47% in #LA01 is pretty big. #Lalege pic.twitter.com/K4i3WOIiMn— J. Miles Coleman (@JMilesColeman) November 20, 2019
I put @RepGarretGraves on the spot a little today and asked if he thinks he might run for gov in 2023. He seemed pretty adamant that, at least for now, he isn't interested. He also said: "If I wanted to run for governor, I think I'd would have done it last time." #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 20, 2019
.@RepGarretGraves has a replica of the @SouthwestAir Louisiana plane in his office. pic.twitter.com/8twGRkGF7t— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 20, 2019
Found this earlier today but forgot to tweet: I think Eater DC is shading @SenJohnKennedy and his remarks about DC and avocado toast with this post. Posted two days ago: https://t.co/qEtNEZT73H His comments a couple days earlier: https://t.co/LHhMbSWqU3 #lasen #lagov #lalege— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 21, 2019
