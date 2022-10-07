President Joe Biden’s plan to ease federal penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana drew a flurry of responses this week from the nation's governors, whom Biden urged to waive state-level convictions on the same crimes. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards commended Biden’s action, but said he could not make the same move himself.
“What we have to do is look forward and see whether a change in legislation may be able to help, whether it’s going to require (a change) to the constitution,” Edwards said at a press event. “But it’s not something I have the authority to do in Louisiana at present, and so we’re going to be looking at it going forward.”
Biden on Thursday announced that he would take the unprecedented step of pardoning thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of simple marijuana possession. Outside of Washington, D.C., the overwhelming majority of marijuana crimes are prosecuted at the state level, so the president urged governors to follow suit in pardoning simple marijuana possession crimes.
The sweeping action comes amid a broader shift in American society towards softening penalties for marijuana possession and opening more avenues for people to buy the substance legally. In Louisiana, medical marijuana has recently rocketed from a niche product to a multi-million dollar market with pharmacies open around the state.
A Tangipahoa Parish Democrat who is often aligned with the state’s sheriffs, Edwards has long opposed legalizing marijuana. But his stance on policy surrounding the drug has evolved over the years, said Kevin Caldwell, Southeast Legislative Manager for the Marijuana Policy Project, a pro-legalization advocacy group. Edwards in 2021 signed a bill that took custodial arrest and jail time off the table for possessing less than half an ounce of marijuana.
Other states have gone farther. Recreational marijuana use is legal in at least 19 states, according to news reports. State legislatures including in Colorado and Nevada have moved in recent years to issue broad-scale pardons for people convicted in the past of possessing small amounts of the drug.
“We have now multiple states around the country where recreational use of marijuana is actually legal,” Edwards said on Friday. “And so not only is it decriminalized as it has been in Louisiana, but elsewhere it’s been legalized."
Before the law changed in Louisiana, people caught with up to a half-ounce of pot faced a $300 fine or 15 days in jail on the first offense. On a second conviction, people could be jailed for six months. On the fourth conviction, they could be jailed for up to eight years.
A lack of solid data means the number of people still behind bars in Louisiana for getting caught with small amounts of pot isn’t clear.
There are currently seven people serving time in the Louisiana Department of Corrections solely for simple marijuana possession charges, said Ken Pastorick, a DOC spokesman. The number of people serving time in DOC for simple possession as well as other charges is potentially much higher — and that doesn’t include potentially thousands of people held in pretrial lockups statewide.
Unlike some governors, Edwards said he doesn't have the wide-reaching authority required to immediately issue the pardons Biden advocated. The Louisiana Board of Pardons would need to recommend each simple marijuana conviction on the books before he could grant pardons in those cases, he said.
Louisiana law currently does not allow the kind of immediate bulk pardon action Biden called for, said Francis Abbott, the state’s pardons and parole director. People with convictions must apply individually for relief, await a ruling from the Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole and then earn the governor’s approval of the board’s recommendation, Abbott said.
“We have to abide by the laws of the state and that’s how the process is set out in law, as well as in our administrative rules and policies,” Abbott said. “If the Legislature changes something, obviously we will adjust our processes to be in line with the law.”
The governor said he would work in the future with the Legislature to ease penalties for marijuana possession, according to a transcript of his comments provided by a spokesperson. Next year’s state legislative session coincides with campaign season — a time when the lawmakers have historically avoided tackling hot-button issues.
Caldwell called Edwards’ response to Biden’s action “exciting,” but said that pro-legalization advocates would like to see officials go further.
“True decriminalization means to make possession of cannabis (and paraphernalia) a civil offense instead of a criminal offense,” he said. “When we successfully attain that goal, we will triage the number of expungements that will be eventually necessary. Expungements actually clear a person from having a criminal record so that they are not haunted by a charge that could go back decades.”
It’s unclear how many people in Louisiana will be affected by Biden’s federal pardons.
The decision will help at least 6,500 people nationally, the White House said, though the data is not definitive. No one is currently in jail on federal marijuana crimes, but the convictions make it harder for people with convictions to rent homes and find jobs, Biden’s administration said — a point Edwards said he agrees with.
"Someone who has been convicted of a simple possession of marijuana that would now be legal in many states, decriminalized in others, that conviction should not prevent you from having access to employment, to housing, to education and so forth," the governor said.
Biden also said he ordered the U.S. Attorney General's office to begin a review of how the federal government classifies marijuana, which could potentially reduce or do away with criminal penalties for possessing it.
Marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule I drug — the same category as heroin and LSD.