A state panel Friday morning endorsed three sites in Iberville Parish near Plaquemine on the west side and St. Gabriel on the east as finalists for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

The trio of locations was endorsed by the seven-member Capital Area Road and Bridge District, which has been studying the issue for months.

Iberville Parish Parish Mitchell Ourso, a member of the panel, noted that industries in his parish along the Mississippi River are major economic drivers.

"It is about time we got something in return from the state," Ourso said.

The previous list of 10 possible sites included seven in Iberville Parish, two that would connect East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge and one in Ascension Parish.

They ranged from five miles south of the Mississippi River bridge in Port Allen, often called the "new" bridge," to a location five miles north of the Sunshine Bridge.

A new bridge is aimed at easing daily traffic jams on both sides of the river that have plagued motorists for years.

It is the lone spot on Interstate 10 between Santa Monica, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. that narrows to one lane just east of the bridge.

The goal is to decide on a site by the summer of 2024, or possibly sooner.

The bridge and upgrades to La. 1 on the west side and La. 30 on the east side could cost up to $3 billion.

Tolls and a partnership between the state and private industry are envisioned in the financing plan.

While the panel endorsed the three locations members raised concerns over the fact all three will require motorists to go through Plaquemine.

"The city of Plaquemine is going to be a big issue in the future," said Riley "Pee Wee" Berthelot, president of West Baton Rouge Parish and a member of the district committee.

Jay Campbell, chairman of the district and an appointee of Gov. John Bel Edwards, said the three finalists mean about 20,000 cars and trucks could be traveling through Plaquemine daily.

"What's the plan now?" he asked state consultants and officials of the state Department of Transportation and Development, which came up with the three finalists.

Campbell also asked whether all three locations for the bridge could be disqualified because of possible difficulties getting through Plaquemine.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said that will not happen.

Wilson said the bridge project will require improvements on both sides of the river, including La. 30 on the east side and La. 1 on the west side.

Ourso noted that Plaquemine, Addis and other towns already face heavy traffic moving north in the morning and south in late afternoon.

"Look, I am satisfied," he said.

The Legislature last week gave final approval to a $300 million allocation to build the new structure, which officials say could generate another $150 million in federal matching funds.

Another measure nearing final approval would generate $54 million per year in bridge aid from Louisiana's motor vehicle sales tax.

Campbell, as he often does, asked whether work could be accelerated to decide on the bridge location in less than two years, possibly 12 months.

Wilson said now that three locations are in the mix all three will get detailed reviews.

"There could be the possibility of getting it in 18 months, 20 months, 22 months," he said."

"The two-year window is an aggressive window. But there is information we do not have yet. It does take time."

Trying to settle on a site in one year could put the entire project at risk, Wilson said.

Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen, who sponsored the legislation that created the seven-member district, attended the meeting and praised Friday's developments.

"I am just happy that we are down to the last three," Ward said. "My only goal is that we get a new bridge."

The seven-member panel, aside from Wilson and Campbell, includes the leaders of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston and Iberville parishes.

Officials of Ascension and Livingston missed the meeting.

Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for East Baton Parish, said Mayor-President Sharon Broome has been kept abreast of developments in detail and he has repeatedly pressed officials of Atlas Technical Consultants LLC, which is working with DOTD, and Wilson for information.

Raiford said the three possible locations have pros and cons.

"We do need another bridge," he said. "That is a fact."

Officials began with 32 possible locations and have steadily trimmed the list, in part because river pilots said some of the possibilities would be unworkable from a navigation standpoint.

