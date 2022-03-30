The Baton Rouge Area Chamber renewed its support Wednesday for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge and chided state lawmakers who claim to support the project while finding fault with Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan to spend $500 million on the effort.

The biggest legislative critics say they "fully support" the bridge, the report says, but also say they have problems setting aside $500 million toward the project because it is more than five years away from generating work.

BRAC says three possible crossing sites will be identified this summer, and that process will not delay the state Department of Transportation and Development from forging an agreement with a private firm in the next 18 months to help finance the bridge.

That means construction can begin in 2025, not five years or more, according to the review.

If the state fails to act this year "we and future generations of Louisianans may all look back at 2022 in awful wonder about how the chance was squandered," BRAC says.

Edwards has called his $500 million funding proposal a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to move the project amid the state's roughly $3 billion surplus.

Senate leaders have long questioned whether it makes sense to allocate that amount amid the lack of a definitive site and time-consuming planning steps.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, initially said he backed the governor's plan but is believed to have since softened that stance.

Other House leaders have also voiced reservations while insisting they back the effort.

Some lawmakers contend that, if the Legislature fails to approve the $500 million, even a reduced amount can be combined with other funding sources to provide a hefty allocation to the bridge plans.

Schexnayder could not be reached for comment.

BRAC did not identify the lawmakers it views as trying to have it both ways.

On Monday consultants working with the state panel in charge of finding a site for the bridge said they have narrowed the list to 10, with public sessions set to start April 25 so taxpayers can review the maps.

The crossing possibilities range from just south of the "new" Mississippi River Bridge to a site in Ascension Parish.

Consultants also said they could "absolutely" narrow the list to three possible sites now but that public gatherings on the plans are required to meet federal rules.

BRAC said Edwards had barely unveiled his funding plan when some lawmakers indicated they preferred to "raid the funds."

"Such a move would be shortsighted and harmful, not only to the Capital Region but to Louisiana as a whole as it would demonstrate the state's inability to make long-term critical investments even at a time when the state's financial outlook is brighter than it's been in years," the report says.

BRAC spelled out a timeline in which environmental reviews on the handful of possible crossing sites can begin this fall and a private firm be picked in 2023 to help shoulder the costs in exchange for a long-term revenue stream -- tolls.

It says a contract for construction can be signed in 2024-25, work begin in 2025 and the new bridge be open for traffic by 2031.

