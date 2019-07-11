State government agencies are organizing disaster responses and preparations as the storm in the Gulf grew into Tropical Storm Barry and likely will become a Category 1 hurricane sometime Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said the low-level hurricane will come ashore in Morgan City area. He’s expecting up to 15 inches of rain for much of the state, maybe a couple of feet of water in certain localized areas.

It’s the first-time hurricane made landfall in Louisiana when the Mississippi River is in flood stage, Edwards said.

The prediction of Mississippi River flooding at the New Orleans Carrollton gage dropped from 20 feet to 19 feet, which means no levees are expected to be overtopped. The tolls have been lifted on La. Hwy. 1 for evacuees coming from Grand Isle and lower Lafourche Parish.

“We are still at significant risk of flooding in south and southeast Louisiana,” Edwards said after being briefed at the state’s command center in Baton Rouge.

“We don’t have to wait for the rivers to fill up, they already are,” Edwards said.

Edwards said he had spoken with FEMA and requested a federal declaration of emergency before landfall, which will free up the legalities of getting disaster relief to the state.

He is traveling to Chalmette and New Orleans this afternoon.

Coastal Protection And Restoration Authority is pre-positioning pumps in Grand Isle, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and St. John the Baptist Parishes. The Department of Child and Family Services is in charge of setting up and manning evacuation centers along with checking up on foster children.

Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said, “We are notifying all of our livestock and farmers to make preparations to move their livestock and equipment to higher ground.” He said the evacuation would be for most of south Louisiana. The state also is moving cages and equipment to megashelter in Alexandria to evacuate pets, he said.

Strain said it was good that the state didn’t open the Morganza Spillway, which would have raised the level of water into the Atchafalaya Basin.

High-Water Vehicle and Boat staging locations include Lake Charles, Abbeville, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Roads, Coushatta, Bossier City, New Orleans, Camp Beauregard, the Plaquemine Armory, Esler Airfield, and Hammond Airfield.

Twenty-five bus drivers are in Plaquemines Parish for point-to-point evacuation operations, largely to Monroe. Mandatory evacuations are in place in the parish south of Carnarvon and the jails and nursing homes have already been removed.

Ouachita Parish is gathering 14,000 bottles of water, 500 blankets delivered to shelter for Plaquemines Parish evacuees.

The state is gearing up to open the mega-shelter in Alexandria.

Orleans Parish received trucks to move 100 pallets, each filled with 5,000 sandbags.

Under current predictions, which likely will change in coming hours, one-to-three feet storm surges are expected far inland via Lake Pontchatrain and Lake Maurepas. The storm is expected to come ashore Saturday morning, pass Baton Rouge and Lafayette by Saturday night and make it to Interstate 20 in north Louisiana by Sunday morning

Tropical storm watches already have been posted for Orleans, Ascension and Livingston parishes along with most of the Florida parishes and the river parishes south of baton rouge

Fifteen production platforms and four drilling rigs were evacuated Wednesday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Crude oil prices at $67.04 is the highest they have been in seven weeks and are expected to go higher, according the Energy Information Administration.