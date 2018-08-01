After near constant sparring since the two took office, Attorney General Jeff Landry has acknowledged that he's increasingly considering mounting a challenge to Gov. John Bel Edwards in the 2019 governor's race.
"We don't have a candidate who has said (he or she) is running who has been able to unite the (Republican) party (against Edwards)," Landry said in an interview with USA Today Network published Wednesday. "So that has caused me to reconsider. It has caused me to re-evaluate the political landscape."
"There's no doubt if I run I will beat John Bel Edwards, and you can tell him I said that," he said.
Edwards, Landry continue spat over death penalty: 'Families of victims are not well served by politicians who spout off'
Edwards, a Democrat, said shortly after taking office in January 2016 that he planned to seek re-election next fall. Landry, a Republican who also was sworn in as attorney general in January 2016, has become a frequent foe of the governor.
Asked about Landry's remarks, Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo said the governor is "focused on doing his job."
"Right now, more people are working in Louisiana than ever before, our unemployment is at a 10-year low, last week the federal government announced that our economy grew faster than 35 states and Medicaid expansion is saving lives and creating jobs," Carbo said. "Those are results that the people of Louisiana deserve. The governor will continue to work across the aisle to put Louisiana first because that’s what he was elected to do.”
Landry has often been mentioned among potential Republican challengers in the governor's race, but has demurred in the past when asked explicitly -- noting his focus on his job as attorney general but acknowledging that he has been encouraged to consider a run.
He made that point again in his interview with USA Today Network.
"When I fill up with gas, when I'm at Walmart, when I'm speaking to groups the people keep saying, 'I hope you're running for governor' and I'm finding it harder and harder to tell them no," Landry told the outlet.
Landry recently guest hosted the Acadiana-based conservative talk radio Moon Griffon Show, and he has announced plans to host a Facebook Live event on Friday.
Landry's political strategist Brent Littlefield confirmed to The Advocate that Landry's interest in the race has grown amid encouragement from Republican supporters.
"Jeff is increasingly frustrated with the governor, who claims he is a moderate but governs like a liberal," Littlefield said. "As someone who has a background as a job creator and small business owner prior to his service as attorney general ... it's greatly concerning to Jeff that Louisiana struggles economically under this governor."
No Republicans have formally announced plans to enter the gubernatorial race.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, has said he also is "seriously" thinking about running for governor and has been encouraged to run but hasn't announced formal intentions.
U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, has also said he is considering a run for governor.
Landry acknowledged both in his interview with USA Today Network, saying he didn't feel that support was swelling around Abraham and that if running for governor is "what (Kennedy) wants to do let's get on with it."
"My goal is to see a united front behind a single candidate," Landry said. "I'm not trying to clear the field for Jeff Landry. It doesn't have to be me, but it may be me."
Abraham spokesman Cole Avery said that the congressman, who is up for re-election to represent Louisiana's 5th District, is "100 percent committed to being reelected to the House and he's focused on that election."
"There are no announced candidates for governor, other than the current governor. I don't know why there would be any groundswell around anyone who hasn't announced yet," Avery said of the 2019 governor's race. "I think most of the voters are focused on this fall, too."
But Avery said that Abraham is being encouraged to enter the race.
"It doesn't matter where he goes, people are encouraging him to run because they are fed up with the direction that the state is heading in now," he said.
And he admitted Abraham is frustrated by Louisiana's progress on the state level.
"He's not seeing any positive change in the lives of the people themselves, and you can't just expect to keep doing the same thing and get new results," Avery said. "That's what's been going on a long time in Baton Rouge."
Check back with The Advocate for more details.