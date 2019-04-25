BR.ulsystemday.041119 TS 19.jpg
Buy Now

From left, Ben Greenberg, Tomas Majcherski, Dylan James and Robert Brennan, members of the University of New Orleans Jazz All Stars, play at the University of Louisiana System Day at the State Capitol, where over 1,200 students, alumni and faculty from nine universities showcased academic programs and performance groups for state leaders, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Today in The Rundown: Obamacare replacement plans hit snag at the Capitol, Gov. John Bel Edwards sets debate tone and more in Louisiana political news. 

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 45

Days until election day: 173

The News

Health care: Two competing proposals to enshrine some protections of the Affordable Care Act in state law met a major problem Wednesday in hearings at the Capitol: The state can't seem to afford to pay for an ACA replacement without help from the feds. https://bit.ly/2Pwa96T

Governor's race: Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said he has challenged his Republican opponents in the governor's race to three, hour-long televised debates this fall, breaking with the tradition of the last two governors to run for re-election. https://bit.ly/2Pwb875

Equal rights: On a 4-3 party-line vote, a Louisiana Senate committee Wednesday endorsed the Equal Rights Amendment. https://bit.ly/2LaMday

Harrah's: For the second year in a row, a bill that would extend Harrah’s license to operate the only land casino in New Orleans breezed through a Louisiana House committee, the first step to becoming law. https://bit.ly/2VhwwCD

Smoking: Louisiana's legal smoking age would rise to 21 if lawmakers agree to a measure backed by the state House health committee Wednesday. https://bit.ly/2UUIFhh

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • Senate comes in at 9 a.m., and the House convenes at 1 p.m.

House Committees

  • Agriculture meets at 9 a.m. in Room 3. 
  • Judiciary meets at 9 a.m. in Room 1. 
  • Labor and Industrial Relations meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5. 
  • Municipal Affairs meets at 9 a.m. in Room 6. 
  • Retirement meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 4. 

Senate Committees (all committees meet upon adjournment of the Senate Thursday) 

  • Education meets in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room. 
  • Labor and Industrial Relations meets in Room C. 
  • Local and Municipal Affairs meets in Room F. 
  • Natural Resources meets in Room A-B. 
  • Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets in Room E. 

Governor's schedule

  • Upon adjournment of Senate: Testimony at Senate Labor & Industrial Relations, Senate Committee Room C. 
  • 3 p.m.: Governor's Press Conference, 4th floor, Louisiana State Capitol 

Tweet beat

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent, and Sam Karlin covers the State Capitol for The Advocate.

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or skarlin@theadvocate.com

Follow Sam Karlin on Twitter, @samkarlin.

View comments