Today in The Rundown: Obamacare replacement plans hit snag at the Capitol, Gov. John Bel Edwards sets debate tone and more in Louisiana political news.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 45
Days until election day: 173
The News
Health care: Two competing proposals to enshrine some protections of the Affordable Care Act in state law met a major problem Wednesday in hearings at the Capitol: The state can't seem to afford to pay for an ACA replacement without help from the feds. https://bit.ly/2Pwa96T
Governor's race: Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said he has challenged his Republican opponents in the governor's race to three, hour-long televised debates this fall, breaking with the tradition of the last two governors to run for re-election. https://bit.ly/2Pwb875
Equal rights: On a 4-3 party-line vote, a Louisiana Senate committee Wednesday endorsed the Equal Rights Amendment. https://bit.ly/2LaMday
Harrah's: For the second year in a row, a bill that would extend Harrah’s license to operate the only land casino in New Orleans breezed through a Louisiana House committee, the first step to becoming law. https://bit.ly/2VhwwCD
Smoking: Louisiana's legal smoking age would rise to 21 if lawmakers agree to a measure backed by the state House health committee Wednesday. https://bit.ly/2UUIFhh
Happening today
At the Capitol
- Senate comes in at 9 a.m., and the House convenes at 1 p.m.
House Committees
- Agriculture meets at 9 a.m. in Room 3.
- Judiciary meets at 9 a.m. in Room 1.
- Labor and Industrial Relations meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
- Municipal Affairs meets at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
- Retirement meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 4.
Senate Committees (all committees meet upon adjournment of the Senate Thursday)
- Education meets in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- Labor and Industrial Relations meets in Room C.
- Local and Municipal Affairs meets in Room F.
- Natural Resources meets in Room A-B.
- Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets in Room E.
Governor's schedule
- Upon adjournment of Senate: Testimony at Senate Labor & Industrial Relations, Senate Committee Room C.
- 3 p.m.: Governor's Press Conference, 4th floor, Louisiana State Capitol
