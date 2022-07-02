The defeat of an Illinois congressman could play a role in whether U.S. Rep. Garret Graves runs for governor next year.
A Republican first elected to Congress in 2014 from Baton Rouge, Graves has earned enough respect from his colleagues to be chosen to chair the Aviation subcommittee on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
This has positioned Graves to possibly chair the full committee in several years, political insiders say, especially following the primary defeat of Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., who was also seen as a potential committee chairman. Graves and Davis, while angling for the same job, are close friends.
The current ranking Republican on the committee is Rep. Sam Graves from Missouri. Republican rules say that a member can hold a ranking committee position for only six years. Sam Graves is midway through his six years. So Garret Graves, or another Republican, would likely replace him in 2025.
Most political handicappers expect Republicans to gain a majority in the House after the mid-term elections in November.
Chairing the Transportation Committee is a particularly plum perch because it oversees major transportation and infrastructure projects, FEMA and the Coast Guard – all of which are major issues for Graves’ constituents.
So the possibility of chairing the committee could be more attractive for him than joining the large Republican crowd expected to run for governor in 2023.