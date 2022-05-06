President Joe Biden nominated former Opelousas senator Donald R. Cravins Jr. for Under Secretary for Minority Business Development at the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Cravins is executive vice president and chief operating officer at the National Urban League.
An LSU graduate who received his juris doctorate in 1998 Southern University Law Center was elected to the Louisiana House in 2004 and then to the state Senate in 2006. He chaired the Senate Insurance Committee during the recovery from hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
Cravins in January 2009 left Louisiana to become staff director and chief counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
In January 2013, he became chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Mary L. Landrieu, D-New Orleans.
Cravins also is an adjunct professor at The George Washington University and an officer in the District of Columbia Army National Guard. He is a member of the 100 Black Men of Prince George's County, Maryland.