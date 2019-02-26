Fish Advisory Map
Buy Now

Advocate file photo of Capitol Lake and the State Capitol in Baton Rouge on May 13, 2016. 

 Advocate staff file photo by Hilary Scheinuk

Today in The Rundown: State Education Superintendent John White says Gov. John Bel Edwards' executive budget proposal is missing key funding for early education; St. George supporters meet signature requirement; an ITEP update; and more Louisiana politics news. 

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until the start of the legislative session: 41

Days until election day: 228

The News

Early education: State Superintendent of Education John White has criticized lack of money to address a 3,300-family waiting list for early child care and education in Gov. John Bel Edwards' recently-unveiled executive budget proposal. http://bit.ly/2NtVqIB

State budget: Read more about Edwards' proposal here: http://bit.ly/2Nlv8bv

ITEP: Several multibillion-dollar manufacturing projects that are just getting underway in Louisiana are benefiting from tax benefits locked in three years ago when the companies filed paperwork just ahead of a reform scaling back the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program. http://bit.ly/2E73Q4k

Baton Rouge: St. George supporters have secured the signatures they needed to get incorporation onto a ballot. http://bit.ly/2Ebd2F4

LALege: Runoffs will be held for the state House District 62 and District 18 vacancies. http://bit.ly/2NrRlF3

JBE travel: Gov. Edwards spent the weekend in Washington, D.C. for the National Governors Association winter meeting. http://bit.ly/2NmT7am

Social media: Did U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy really eat a raccoon for breakfast? http://bit.ly/2NmWdel

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • Louisiana Secondhand Smoke Study Committee meets at 10 a.m. in Room 1.
  • Task Force on Coordination of Medicaid Fraud Detection & Prevention Initiatives meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.

Tweet beat 

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments