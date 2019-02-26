Today in The Rundown: State Education Superintendent John White says Gov. John Bel Edwards' executive budget proposal is missing key funding for early education; St. George supporters meet signature requirement; an ITEP update; and more Louisiana politics news.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until the start of the legislative session: 41
Days until election day: 228
The News
Early education: State Superintendent of Education John White has criticized lack of money to address a 3,300-family waiting list for early child care and education in Gov. John Bel Edwards' recently-unveiled executive budget proposal. http://bit.ly/2NtVqIB
State budget: Read more about Edwards' proposal here: http://bit.ly/2Nlv8bv
ITEP: Several multibillion-dollar manufacturing projects that are just getting underway in Louisiana are benefiting from tax benefits locked in three years ago when the companies filed paperwork just ahead of a reform scaling back the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program. http://bit.ly/2E73Q4k
Baton Rouge: St. George supporters have secured the signatures they needed to get incorporation onto a ballot. http://bit.ly/2Ebd2F4
LALege: Runoffs will be held for the state House District 62 and District 18 vacancies. http://bit.ly/2NrRlF3
JBE travel: Gov. Edwards spent the weekend in Washington, D.C. for the National Governors Association winter meeting. http://bit.ly/2NmT7am
Social media: Did U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy really eat a raccoon for breakfast? http://bit.ly/2NmWdel
Happening today
At the Capitol
- Louisiana Secondhand Smoke Study Committee meets at 10 a.m. in Room 1.
- Task Force on Coordination of Medicaid Fraud Detection & Prevention Initiatives meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
Tweet beat
Worth mentioning that the govenor and a group of legislators toured the LSU library a couple years ago. Declared themselves scandalized by what they saw. Said they would do something about it. And, best I can tell, have never been heard from again on this issue. https://t.co/yoG2mAaZMh— Robert Mann (@RTMannJr) February 25, 2019
On PRESS CLUB... John White, superintendent of the Louisiana Department of Education, discusses the upcoming legislative session. For more, go to https://t.co/67IWPfTcHq.#lagov #lalege @LouisianaSupe pic.twitter.com/bEI23zwyPg— LPB (@lpborg) February 26, 2019
Wanhua’s planned chemical plant in St. James Parish is one of several projects set to benefit from the old rules of Louisiana’s ITEP tax break for manufacturers, despite the fact the program was reformed nearly three years ago. Story here: https://t.co/akM6JSihtF #lalege #lagov https://t.co/p0TyQrJWe8— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) February 26, 2019
DID EARLY VOTING MATTER (HD 18) ? 25% of the vote was cast early, however with early voting, Lacombe (Dem) led 51-22% over Fabre (Rep) while Benoit (Dem) got 16%. Election Day voters, however, supported Lacombe 41-24-24%. Which was still good but noticeably less. (1/3) #lalege— John Couvillon (@WinWithJMC) February 25, 2019
The #OpioidCrisis is putting our children's lives at risk. Go to https://t.co/hIa8eaFdKI to learn how you can help protect your children. #lagov #lalege #EndOverdose pic.twitter.com/Fe8jWKdbLG— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) February 25, 2019
Inbox: @POTUS has resubmitted William "Bill" Brown Jr.'s nomination to be U.S. Marshal for the BR-based Middle District of Louisiana. Brown was nominated for post last year, but nom expired without action at end of Congress term. Background: https://t.co/c10UfJezcT #lalege— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) February 25, 2019
Latest on law requiring Missouri abortion providers to have admitting privileges: https://t.co/6U2DiR36ky Supreme Court narrowly granted a stay while Louisiana's similar law is challenged in court. Background: https://t.co/suzyflj6BH #lalege #lagov #moleg— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) February 25, 2019
I enjoyed speaking to the LSBA conference & giving them an update on our #LaSTEM work & our plans to launch TALLO, a new digital platform to connect students, universities/colleges & employers. #LaLege #lagov pic.twitter.com/RGbHrdMQMl— Sharon Hewitt (@sharonhewitt) February 25, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.