Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday that he was "sick to the stomach" while reading a recent investigation into LSU's failures on addressing allegations of sexual misconduct and domestic violence on campus.

LSU released the report last week from law firm Husch Blackwell, which found that the university had botched several sexual misconduct allegations and that LSU lacked the necessary staffing and organizational structures to properly handle such complaints.

The report has led to widespread shock waves: former LSU head football coach Les Miles has parted ways with his job as head coach at Kansas, former LSU president F. King Alexander has penned an apology and LSU has placed two high-ranking officials on brief suspensions.

Asked at a Tuesday news conference whether LSU had taken enough action by suspending two officials, Edwards said that he would not second-guess the decision-making from Interim LSU President Tom Galligan. But Edwards also did not hide his disdain for the culture that Husch Blackwell described.

"I will tell you that I was obviously very, very troubled by that report," Edwards said. "I did have an opportunity over the weekend to read it in its entirety and what I'm about to say is true not just for LSU but it's true for any institution of higher education in Louisiana. It is imperative that young people know, and that their parents know, that when they attend a university or a college here in Louisiana, they're going to be safe."

Edwards is a close ally of LSU and a friend of head football coach Ed Orgeron, who has helped to campaign for him. Edwards said that while he was troubled by the report itself, he was gratified that LSU quickly made it public and vowed to adopt all 18 recommendations for improvements that Husch Blackwell suggested.

"It's a challenging situation but I will tell you that I was mortified when I read the report," Edwards said. "It really made me sick to the stomach, to be honest with you. I am determined that we're going to improve, not only at LSU, but to make sure that isn't happening anywhere else."