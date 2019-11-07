Today in The Rundown: Highlights from President Donald Trump's second of three rallies in the Louisiana governor's race; Details about POTUS' plans for attending the LSU-Alabama rivalry game; Updates on the latest gubernatorial candidate spats; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until runoff: 8
Days until inauguration: 81
Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 153
Days until the regular session must end: 212
The News
LAGov: President Donald Trump and Gov. John Bel Edwards had counter rallies in Monroe on Wednesday with less than two weeks to go in the governor's race: http://bit.ly/2Nsc7Gd
Trump: The president will be back for a third gubernatorial rally just two days before the runoff. http://bit.ly/2NpinOQ
POTUS: Donald Trump is heading to the LSU-Alabama game this weekend. All the details, including who he plans to root for: http://bit.ly/34CkAMw
Transportation: The Comite River Diversion Canal is on target for 2021 completion, according to a top federal official. http://bit.ly/2JWLR4l
Gov's race: Trump has made the Second Amendment an issue in his effort to stop Gov. John Bel Edwards from winning a second term, but do their positions more differences or commonalities? http://bit.ly/2CwQKNL
More gov's race: Pro-JBE ads that sought to link Rispone to David Duke are no longer airing: http://bit.ly/2oROE7G
Campaign finance: Here's where members of the Louisiana delegation stand as of their most recent reporting period. http://bit.ly/2WOQrH6
New Orleans: The shocking collapse of the half-built Hard Rock Hotel on Canal Street last month cost New Orleans taxpayers an estimated $6 million in the first two weeks alone. http://bit.ly/2PVAUE0
Education: New Louisiana school grades and performance scores are in; See how your school fared: http://bit.ly/36Ki2y2
Happening today
Governor's schedule
- Ribbon Cutting for U.S. 80 Westbound Bridge Over Boone Creek at Dixie Inn.
Tweet beat
✔Unemployment rate lowest in a DECADE✔Hourly earnings on the RISE for blue collar workers✔Over 21,000 jobs ADDED since POTUS took office The Pelican State is WINNING under President @realDonaldTrump! https://t.co/8roN3koQ0T— Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) November 6, 2019
Trump told Louisiana rally crowd last month: “John Bel Edwards, not good. Goes around saying ‘I like Trump very much,’ but behind my back he doesn’t like me. A friend of mine knows him well. He said ‘Behind your back, he’s not so good.’” #lalege #lagov https://t.co/XWUhdwvArL— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 6, 2019
Inbox: Trump has nominated #LSU grad Christian N. Weiler of New Orleans, to serve as a judge on the United States Tax Court. #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 6, 2019
🥘🥟 Trumpayala & Pence (Hand) Pie.🐷 Pelosi Pulled Pork Sandwich. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/DqyRVRE12m— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 6, 2019
Inbox: Bikers for Trump PAC (@BikersTrump) just sent out a campaign email featuring @RepClayHiggins, urging people to sign up to "Ride Against Impeachment." #LA03 #lagov pic.twitter.com/SOPqQAlQhx— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 6, 2019
#LAgov: At the @DemGovs press conference this morning, the organization’s leadership gave a preview of how they’re looking at Louisiana.They shared this about Gov. @JohnBelforLA’s (D) internal polling: *remember to take info about internals with a grain of salt. pic.twitter.com/NGXxQruSWj— Madelaine Pisani (@MadelainePisani) November 6, 2019
The president campaigns in LA's governors race today. Here is my analysis of how he did (and didn't) affect the primary last month. #lagov #lalege https://t.co/fMJwKeDU2o— Mike Henderson (@ProfMHenderson) November 6, 2019
Just my opinion from covering about a dozen governor and Senate races mostly across the South, but I don't think that either #MSgov or #KYgov results tonight are really indicators for #LAgov coming up on Nov. 16. Louisiana's always *different*. 🤷🏻♀️ #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 6, 2019
Don't have a list yet but it's a given that some members of Congress and Trump administration will make the trip with POTUS to the game. Pretty valuable perk for remaining his ally during impeachment probe. #LSU #lalege #lagov https://t.co/spDP0opvyc— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 5, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent and author of The Rundown.
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to
ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.