Election 2020 Trump

Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Monroe, La., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

Today in The Rundown: Highlights from President Donald Trump's second of three rallies in the Louisiana governor's race; Details about POTUS' plans for attending the LSU-Alabama rivalry game; Updates on the latest gubernatorial candidate spats; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until runoff: 8

Days until inauguration: 81

Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 153

Days until the regular session must end: 212

The News

LAGov: President Donald Trump and Gov. John Bel Edwards had counter rallies in Monroe on Wednesday with less than two weeks to go in the governor's race: http://bit.ly/2Nsc7Gd

Trump: The president will be back for a third gubernatorial rally just two days before the runoff. http://bit.ly/2NpinOQ

POTUS: Donald Trump is heading to the LSU-Alabama game this weekend. All the details, including who he plans to root for: http://bit.ly/34CkAMw

Transportation: The Comite River Diversion Canal is on target for 2021 completion, according to a top federal official. http://bit.ly/2JWLR4l

Gov's race: Trump has made the Second Amendment an issue in his effort to stop Gov. John Bel Edwards from winning a second term, but do their positions more differences or commonalities? http://bit.ly/2CwQKNL

More gov's race: Pro-JBE ads that sought to link Rispone to David Duke are no longer airing: http://bit.ly/2oROE7G

Campaign finance: Here's where members of the Louisiana delegation stand as of their most recent reporting period. http://bit.ly/2WOQrH6

New Orleans: The shocking collapse of the half-built Hard Rock Hotel on Canal Street last month cost New Orleans taxpayers an estimated $6 million in the first two weeks alone. http://bit.ly/2PVAUE0

Education: New Louisiana school grades and performance scores are in; See how your school fared: http://bit.ly/36Ki2y2

Happening today

Governor's schedule

  • Ribbon Cutting for U.S. 80 Westbound Bridge Over Boone Creek at Dixie Inn.

Tweet beat

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent and author of The Rundown.

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

