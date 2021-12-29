Veteran state Rep. Ted James, a Baton Rouge Democrat, was named as a federal Small Business Administration administrator Wednesday by President Joe Biden.

James will oversee Region 6, which includes Louisiana, Arkansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

It is one of 10 regional offices, which assist small businesses.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a fellow Democrat, praised the appointment and called the lawmaker "a fierce advocate for the people of Louisiana."

"He has been a leader on many issues, especially criminal justice reform," Edwards said.

"He has been a strong partner and he has challenged me at times," the governor added.

"Ted is never afraid to speak up for what is right and work hard for those he represents and that is why he is an excellent choice for this position," Edwards said.

The lawmaker, who is an attorney, is chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus.

He is also chairman of the House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee.

James said Wednesday night he relished his time at the State Capitol.

"It is bittersweet," he said of the appointment. "I have thoroughly enjoyed the decade that I spent at the Legislature. The capitol has been my home. It was not an easy decision."

He added, "But it is time to take my service to another level, still serving the people of Louisiana in another capacity."

James was elected to the state House in 2011.

Before that he served as a policy advisor for then Gov. Kathleen Blanco, staff attorney for the House Labor Committee and confidential assistant for Revenue Secretary Cynthia Bridges.

In a statement, the White House said James and the other newly-named administrators will be critical in the rebuilding of communities damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

It said James "is driven by a deeply held desire to impact the lives of others while transforming his community."

James is one of the most influential voices in the Baton Rouge area legislative delegation.

Earlier he considered a run for the chairmanship of the state Democratic Party but shelved that plan.

The Region 6 office that James will oversee is headquartered in Fort Worth.

It has an office in New Orleans.

James said he plans to spell out his goals during a press conference on Jan. 5 and will begin his new job in late January.